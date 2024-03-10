Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte discusses advocacy and perseverance at the Stewart Theater | Culture

RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the internationally acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, took the stage Thursday at Stewart Theaters as this year's TUFFTalks speaker, discussing disability advocacy and sharing stories of its time on one of the IMBDs. best shows all time.

TUFFTalks University Activities Councils host TED Talks, bringing renowned speakers to campus each year. Christopher Myers, a third-year environmental science student and chair of the UAB entertainment committee, said UAB chooses TUFFTalks speakers based on the experiences they can share, among other factors.

We brainstormed a list of speakers who we thought would have interesting topics to talk about and would also be exciting for the student body to see, Myers said. And, of course, we have to look at the budget, see how much the speakers cost to bring to the state.

Myers said Mitte was chosen to be this year's TUFFTalks speaker because of his unique background and role on Breaking Bad.

We had the impression [Mitte] could share a lot of insight into his mindset regarding his approach to life, especially with the challenges he faced and would be exciting to the student body with his Breaking Bad fame, Myers said. So we chose it as our best option for this year.

Mitte adopted a humorous tone throughout his speech, sharing stories while shedding light on how living with cerebral palsy led him to where he is today.

I know you all want to hear about Breaking Bad, Mitte said. But there are many, many other things, not just about Breaking Bad, that I feel like I can share and that Breaking Bad has allowed me to share.

Mitte said his disability was the easiest part of his life and taxes were the hardest. He explained how growing up with cerebral palsy taught him that perseverance was the key to growth and success.

People with disabilities often see us as weak, fragile, Mitte said. They're pampering, protecting this person, like: Don't run too fast. And I was kind of saying the opposite. Like, Oh, he's having trouble keeping up and running faster. And because of that, I never had a limit on what I could or couldn't do. I was never allowed to live in a world that limited me in what I wanted to achieve.

Mitte applied the lessons learned growing up with cerebral palsy to his acting career and spoke about the perseverance it took for him to break into the entertainment industry despite judgment and doubt.

When I was a kid getting into the entertainment industry, a lot of people were like, Really, are you going to let RJ do that? Mitte said. What if he doesn't succeed? What if it doesn't work? And it's something we all face. And you can either say no and change that dream, or you can say, I'm going to do this, willy-nilly, and keep persevering.

During her onstage interview, Mitte called for disability rights advocacy and discussed her family's philanthropic foundation focused on community development efforts in Brownsville, Texas. He also spoke at length about disability acceptance and changing many people's mindsets towards disability.

I think we have to accept disability, Mitte said. If you limit our exposure to the world, you diminish our growth potential. I think the most amazing thing is that people are disabled and live life to the fullest with a disability, and they learn and grow beyond their disability, or rather the perception of their disability.

Mitte joked that her first audition was an anti-methamphetamine PSA for the state of California and spoke about the grueling audition processes in the film industry. He also spoke at length about his experiences filming Breaking Bad.

When asked about his favorite episode of the series, Mitte cited the pilot, acknowledging that he had only seen a total of six episodes because it was critical of his performance and admitted to leaving the premiers early.

I never watched Breaking Bad, Mitte said. I saw the first episode of each season and the last episode of last season because they put me in the middle of the audience. It was like they learned that I would leave when they turned it on, so they would put me right in the middle, where I would have to pass people. One time I went to get up and a guy grabbed my arm and made me sit back down, like you're not going anywhere.

Mitte reiterated throughout his speech that this cannot be a decision and urged the audience to persevere despite struggle and doubt.

Everyone can make it, but not everyone can make it, Mitte said. So I encourage you to never let your decision go.