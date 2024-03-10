Entertainment
Nathaniel's ballot – Best actress and best actor – Blog
by Nathaniel R.
Time is up. Argh! We've already talked about supporting actors, supporting actresses, and limited roles. Attached are the MOVIE STAR categories from the Film Bitch Awards. This year, we were surprisingly in agreement with Oscar voters on the men, and even the women. The 24 actors featured in this post are of course not the only ones to deserve praise this year. People will be upset that two of the Oscar nominees aren't in my top 10, but I have to answer my own opinion, otherwise why have personal awards? The following is a list of twelve performances each for Best Actress and Best Actor that resonated most with yours. However, as usual, the Best Actress category was much more competitive and more than five strong female performances were left in the editing room.
After the jump, the semi-finalists, finalists and nominees from both categories…
Best actor
OSCAR PICK FOR BEST ACTOR
Oscar chose Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) and, in a surprising turn of events, we love these five performances. The race for gold ultimately came down to Giamatti's reliable comedic power and Cillian Murphy's haunted drama; it’s in their eyes in both cases. Murphy is poised to win on Sunday night and it will be well deserved (although Giamatti would be too).
The Oscars list is awesome this season so no complaints, really
NATHANIEL’S DOZENS OF LEADING MEN
The top five was a very tough choice this year with nine men who really deserve nominations plus three “honorable mentions” if you will. I worked on so many permutations and really any combination of the first nine that I could probably live with, so in the end I came back to my original version, even though it sounds too much like Oscar's quintet!
Semi-finalists
Three very good performances that more people should like…
Elliott Crosset Hove as “Lucas” in Divine Land
Winner of Bodil (Denmark's Oscar) for best actor, Hove is exasperating and ultimately helpless (but never truly self-aware) in the new cultural landscape.
Franz Rogowski as “Tomas Freiburg” in Passages
I have to admit that I found the praise for both this film and this performance excessive. That said, it's still Rogowski, so there's a lot to admire and appreciate in his star turn as the irritable, sexually fluid narcissistic director.
Zac Efron as “Kevin Von Erich” in The iron claw
I am reasonably certain that if The iron claw had it premiered in the spring or summer, there would have been a lot more talk about this performance, its best to date. But sometimes the term “very good” gets lost in the confusion when people start calling “best.”
Finalists
Believe me when I say it was painful to leave these four men behind!
Charles Melton as “Joe Yoo” in May December
A fundamental balancing act between the actorly extravagance of Portman's self-serving artifice and Moore's hermetically sealed illusions. You can feel his hurt, his dawning realization, and even how awkwardly he inhabits adulthood.
Gael Garcia Bernal as “Cassandro” in Cassandra
If you've been reading TFE for several years, you'll know that we consider him one of cinema's best and most underrated actors. He has been accomplishing great things for 25 years and this charismatic and moving turn is another example.
Jeffrey Wright as “Thelonius Monk” in American fiction
Ironic, irritable, rightly aggrieved and very memorable. It's so nice to see Wright getting the starring role he deserves.
Andrew Scott as Adam in All of us strangers
Fascinating, closed off and lonely (as a character) while simultaneously managing to be deeply connected to others (as a star). How does he shoot that combo disabled? Like Melton, he beautifully captures something lost, bruised and stunted by childhood trauma. Ultimately though, I felt that a gold medal for Best Ensemble was where it was at with this particular film.
AND THE NOMINEES ARE… (ALPHA ORDER)
Bradley Cooper as “Leonard Bernstein” in Maestro
Fortunately, he is not “REIGN HIM!” representing this mythical force of the 20th century. It fascinatingly captures the man's fluid and abundant passions, his blind selfishness, his command on stage and his recurring depression. Bonus points for how he sells Lenny's whirlwind fall for Felicia; Put him in every romantic drama!
Colman Domingo as “Rustin Bayard” in Rustin
Another long-time favorite from TFE. Like Wright, we're thrilled to see him given a role worthy of his gifts. This role required MOVIE STAR's presence to sell the charisma of a legendary organizer and his unique intersectional place in civil rights history. Domingo brings that and more. If only the film were as fun and exciting as his star turn!
Paul Giamati as “Paul Hunham” in Leftovers
It's always risky following a classic, but the Payne/Giamatti Next to the reunion proves another endearing, irritable, slightly pathetic joy. Cynical shell, slimy center. Bless him for this “killer” comedic reaction.
Cillian Murphy as “Robert Oppenheimer” in Oppenheimer
It's all in those giant, haunted eyes, silently imagining the atomic future, afraid of what he (and then the world) is capable of. Bonus points for how he connects Oppenheimer's sexuality, ego, and intellect to this one, a man in a perpetual dance with nihilism.
And…
Teo Yoo as “Hae Sung” in Past Lives
For this quality of delicately rendered inchoate research. It’s a deeply moving and organic twist, one that makes you worry about this lost soul and makes you fall in love with him in a “what if” way. He does every line about it too resonates with truth. Quite convincing at every age represented and in terms of language limitations. In real life, the actor crosses borders and languages much more easily: he has now directed films in Russian, German, English and Korean.
Best actress
OSCAR PICK FOR BEST ACTRESS
Sunday's competition will likely be won by Lily Gladstone (Flower Moon Killers), the first Native American nominated, or previous winner Emma Stone giving her best performance to date (Poor things). Sandra Hueller (Anatomy of a fall) was the critical darling of the season, while the often excellent Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and national treasure Annette Bening (Nyad) complete the shortlist. This is a solid list, even though only three of these women make my top 10.
Semi-finalists
Molly Gordon as “Rebecca-Diane” in Theater camp
She is always a comedic delight. It's an indelibly hilarious creation as an obsessive musical theater and endless life loop that might finally blow over. It lives up to that unnecessarily dubbed name. In an ideal world, she would have been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.
Sofie Gråbøl as “Inger” in Pink
In this little-seen Swedish drama, Grabol thoroughly convinces in the role of a mentally ill elderly woman on a trip to Paris. You can see the young woman she once was flashing in this surprisingly funny drama.
Julianne Moore as “Gracie Atherton-Yoo” in May December
A very actorly performance but not devoid of very intelligent choices. I loved the over-the-top emotionality over perceived slights or even simple inconveniences.
Juliette Binoche as Eugénie in The Taste of Things
Is their most lyrical actress alive? In this calm performance, she simply expresses her emotions. be And TO DO On the screen.
Finalists
Greta Lee as “Nora Moon” in Past lives
A devious turn of an immigrant clinging to her past half-heartedly through a childhood friend but still upset by the persistence of this version of herself.
Teyana Taylor as Inez in One thousand and one
Nominated in the “Breakthrough” category – it's always a pleasure when singers prove to be electric actors. She deftly carries this drama with unpredictable and fierce energy as a secret single mother.
Virginie Efira in literally anything (This year: Madeleine Collins, Other People's Children, Seeing Paris Again) We awarded him a special Body of Work Gold Medal for his continued brilliance, seen three times this year on this side of the pond.
And the nominees are (ALPHA ORDER)
Sandra Huller as “Sandra Voyter” in Anatomy of a fall
From her memorable, somewhat flippant intro – a spectacle-spoiling display – to the final edge of impulsive fear that her son might be her undoing, she exquisitely anchors this courtroom drama/mystery. With each new scene, she reveals more of her character in this complex star turn.
Carey Mulligan as “Felicia Montealeagre” in Maestro
From her lovely, spontaneous laugh and mid-century cadences, to her shifty self and thoughtful, pained monologue, to the way she simply looks at her husband in so many different ways; she is a magical actress.
Natalie Portman as “Elizabeth” in May December
Relying on her own natural artifice (does it exist?), she succeeds in her line readings by playing this amoral actress of questionable talent who takes herself far too seriously when she “does research.” From that selfish agent-of-chaos sexuality to the character's breathtaking lettering to that deliciously ironic “this is getting real,” this is his finest moment since Jackie.
Margot Robbie as “Barbie” in barbie
In her greatest performance (by a mile), she plays both Idea and Object superbly. Hilarious and serious in equal and perfect measure, as she miraculously conveys the awakening of the real personality. This is Movie Star Acting at its best.
and speaking of impossible acting challenges…
Emma Stone as “Bella” in Poor things
“It's alive!” Look, sometimes you don't need an electric shock to see a fantastical creature take on an improbable life, just a great actor. Stone's supremely confident and daring work combines physical comedy, intellectual curiosity, and sexual impulse. Then she plays with their collisions, their compatibilities and their organic evolutions. Her best on-screen performance to date and she hardly lacked for excellent ones.
more bitch movie awards here
