Documentary premiere highlights groundbreaking custody case for lesbian couples





Through love letters and a difficult custody case, a lesbian couple's legacy lives on through film, archives and ongoing work. A new documentary, Love Letters, tells the story of the lives, love and care of Catharine Stimpson and Elizabeth Woods during the rise of feminism in the 1970s, supported by a community of women who enabled them to achieve the impossible: for lesbians to obtain custody of their children. Stimpson, a renowned feminist scholar from Bellingham, is now dean professor emeritus at NYU, and Wood is an influential musicologist from Australia who now has an international research grant established in her name. The couple, now in their eighties, first met in 1977 when Wood came to New York to study on a Fulbright scholarship, and they have since spent their lives together in New York. In a world premiere on Friday, March 8 at Western Washington University, presented by the Cascadia International Women's Film Festival, the university announced the donation of Stimpson's personal archives, containing personal and family history, as well as the work of Stimpson for LGBTQ+ and women's rights. The documentary was made with the couple's personal archives and used animation to bridge the gap between images and life. Director Greta Schiller said she used animation to show the couple's experience to their children and to recreate moments as true to what happened as possible. Schiller had the actors read lines from the court transcript during these scenes, and Wood helped Schiller choose some of the music to reflect the feeling of the crucial moments. Catharine Stimpson, left, Elizabeth Wood, second from left, and Greta Schiller, right, discuss the film's inspirations after the premiere. (Jack Warren /Cascadia Daily News) Schiller first met Stimpson from afar at feminist events at which Stimpson spoke or when Stimpson wrote for magazines that Schiller read. About 25 years ago, they ended up living in the same small town on Long Island, New York. Over time, Schiller would become close to the couple. Their long friendship gave the director an added sense of responsibility to them and to myself to represent the story in a way that could reach both older audiences, [and] the younger ones, so there's a very fast pace, modern rhythm and structure, Schiller said. Stimpson hopes Love Letters will inspire people to live their lives authentically and respond to them in this particular moment when there are often forces trying to compress us into one mold of existence, she said, adding that she always fights for democracy and human rights. . I think in a number of issues around race and sex and gender… You may have to keep fighting for them, but you can fight for them and live for a happy ending, a personal happy ending , Stimpson said. You can fight for that, you should fight for it, so don't despair. The couple now resides on the North Fork of Long Island, New York. Wood is working on an essay in musicology and Stimpson is writing about academic freedom and the American writer and feminist Gertrude Stein. Love Letters is currently available for libraries, schools and universities at gooddocs.net. Viewers can also access the Schillers website, jezebel.orgto sign up to receive an alert when the movie is available for streaming at home.

