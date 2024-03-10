Book Discussion: Engaging Reads | Canberra Daily

This week, Michael Popple recommends three intense and captivating reads. You can find more of Michael's book reviews on his blog, invisible library.com

lone wolf by Gregg Hurwitz

Michael Joseph, $34.99

Evan Smoak, the mysterious and deadly vigilante known as The Nowhere Man, faces an emotional crisis. Determined to get back on track, Evan accepts the unlikely mission of finding a missing dog. However, this case inadvertently places him in the crosshairs of both a genius billionaire and an assassin who could be just as deadly as Evan.

Hurwitz continues his pleasure Orphan series in large with lone wolf. Combining thrilling action with a fascinating look at modern society and incredibly nuanced characters, lone wolf is an exceptional read that comes highly recommended.

Everyone who can forgive me is dead by Jenny Hollander

Constable, $32.99

Nine years ago, a brutal attack on an elite college left several people dead or injured. Survivor Charlie Colbert has spent years trying to overcome the horror of this tragic event, but everything changes when a film adaptation of the fateful night is announced. The truth about what happened that night could destroy Charlie, and she will do anything to prevent that from happening.

Hollander presents a powerful debut novel that explores the impacts of trauma and pain in an excellent read. Combining dramatic character work with thrilling detective fiction, this is a stunning novel from an impressive new author.

The ghost orchid by Jonathan Kellerman

Century, $34.99

When the bodies of a wealthy playboy and his married mistress are found shot to death in a Bel Air mansion, LAPD Detective Milo Sturgis calls on psychologist Alex Delaware to help with the investigation. To solve the case, investigators must determine which of the victims was the intended target, and they soon uncover a series of deadly secrets and lies.

A clever addition to the long-term program Alex Delaware series, The ghost orchid presents another brilliant mystery that Kellerman masterfully explores using his methodical style. Captivating, personal and very moving, this is a great read.