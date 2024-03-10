News18 Full List of Showsha Reel Awards 2024 Winners: Animal Wins Best Film | Bollywood





The News18 Showsha Reel Awards were handed over on Saturday March 9 in Mumbai. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal emerged as the biggest winner, bagging awards such as Best Film, Best Performance in a Negative Role for Bobby Deol and Best Music. However, he did not win the Ranbir Kapoor Award for Best Actor, which instead went to Varun Dhawan for Bawaaal. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor opts for saree, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, stun at Mumbai event. Watch) Animal won most of the major awards, but Ranbir Kapoor couldn't win the Best Actor award. (X) Shraddha Kapoor won the Best Actress award for Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. The jury awards for best actor and actress were given to Manoj Bajpayee for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Sharmila Tagore for Gulmohar. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. See the full list of winners: Best film (popular choice): Animal Best film (Jury): Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Popular Choice for Best Actor: Varun Dhawan Popular Choice for Best Actress: Shraddha Kapoor Best Actor (Jury): Manoj Bajpayee Best Actress (Jury): Sharmila Tagore OTT Star of the Year (Male): Vijay Varma OTT Star of the Year (Female): Wamiqa Gabbi Best Debut Actor (Jury): Vedang Raina Best Debut Actress (Jury): Alizeh Agnihotri Extraordinary performance (Jury): Vikrant Massey Best Director (Jury): R. Balki Best Director (Popular): Karan Johar Best Supporting Actor (Popular): Tota Roy Best Supporting Actress (Popular): Shabana Azmi Best Performance in a Comic Role (Popular): Richa Chadha Best Performance in a Negative Role (Popular): Bobby Deol Best singer (male): Manan Bhardwaj (Aaj Ke Baad, Satyaprem Ki Katha) Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang Pathaan, Chaleya Jawan) Best Music: Animal Star of the Year: Rani Mukerji Music Legend: Shankar Mahadevan Extraordinary performance: Janhvi Kapoor Breakthrough performance (male): Kartik Aaryan Breakthrough performance (female): Ananya Panday Reel Icon: R Madhavan At the Filmfare Awards a few weeks ago, Ranbir had won the Best Actor award for Animal (Popular) while Vikrant Massey had won the Best Actor (Jury) award. Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He earned more than 900 crore at the box office, but was also criticized by many for its glorification of toxic masculinity and misogyny. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

