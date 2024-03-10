Turkish actress Hande Ercel aspires for Bollywood collaborations | Star of the day





Hande Ercel, the popular Turkish actress known for her roles in hit series like 'You Knock on My Door' and 'Ak Laftan Anlamaz', has gained a significant fan base in India with her mesmerizing performance in dramas Turks. Recently, the actress visited India for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) cadre 2024. At the event, she expressed her desire to collaborate with specific Bollywood celebrities. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star Google News channel. Speaking to PTI at the event, Ercel said, “I would like to work with Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. It's a good time to visit India. A new door opens for me with opportunities for collaboration. Indian projects. She also mentioned her admiration for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Dev Patel. She notably cited “PK” and “3 Idiots” among her favorite Indian films. “Among the directors, I admire Sanjay Leela Bhansali; he was present at Cannes. As Hindi films are not released in theaters in Turkey, I watched them all online,” she said. The actress believes she was “destined” to visit India. “When my agent asked me if I would like to attend FICCI Frames this year, I immediately said yes because I had already considered a visit. I believe this is part of a universal plan,” he said. it transmitted through an interpreter. At FICCI Frames, the actress participated in the session titled 'From Bollywood to Turkish Drama: Acting Across Borders', along with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. She appreciated Khurrana's musical talent and expressed her admiration for the song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' from the film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. With nearly 32 million followers on Instagram, Ercel finds it comforting to see actors collaborating across industries. “It's inspiring to see more people uniting both on and off screen, engaging in the creation of films as cultural projects. This marks an incredible exchange through art, where emotions and the language of love transcends borders,” she stressed. “For me, it's about self-discovery and accepting new experiences. I really love learning, and that's why I would like to come here and venture into Hindi films,” he said. -she points out. Ercel expresses his joy to see his fans following in India. “My popularity started with “Gunesin Kizlari” about 10 years ago, but it really increased in this region with “Ask Laftan Anlamaz”. It’s rewarding,” she shared. The actress pointed out that although Turkish shows feature strong representation of women on screen, securing funding for female-led projects remains a challenge, even in her home country. “I have participated in scripts with female leads, but investors and story selectors were hesitant at first. Today there is a change and they are accepting such projects. Times are changing.” “Take my recent project, 'Bambaka Biri,' in which my character Leyla Gediz, a prosecutor, takes center stage. It's gratifying to see a tough and perfect character like hers being appreciated in this genre.” She continued: “In Turkish projects, there is a constant balance between male and female roles. Even though we have main characters of both genders, it is rare to find projects with only male leads. “ “Often, stories present men as heroes, but the narrative is intimately woven through the perspectives of women,” Ercel concluded.

