News 18 Full list of Showsha Reel Awards 2024 winners: Animal is the best film; Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor win big | Bollywood News





The Showsha Reel Awards 2024 took place in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Prominent names from Bollywood, like Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi KapoorNeha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, R Madhavan, Vedang Raina, Bobby Deol, Vijay Varma, Kartik Aaryan, and others graced the event. Bobby, who also won an award, sang his famous song Jamal Kudu at the event. Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore were also present at the event. While Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal won big awards, Ranbir Kapoor lost the Best Actor title to Varun Dhawan. Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also won a few awards. The event was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Neha Dhupia. Here is the full list of winners… Best Picture (Popular Choice): Animal Best film (Jury): One group is enough Popular Choice for Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bawaal Popular Choice for Best Actress: Shraddha Kapoor for Tu Jhoothi ​​​​Main Makkaar Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor win Best Actor and Actress at News 18 Showsha Reel Awards (Photos: Varinder Chawla) Best Actor (Jury): Manoj Bajpayee for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Best actress (Jury): Sharmila Tagore for Gulmohar Star of the Year (Male) OTT:Vijay Varma Star of the Year (Female) OTT: Call to repentance Best leading actor (Jury): Vedang Raina for The Archies Vedang Raina wins Best Male Debut Actor (Jury) at News 18 Showsha Reel Awards (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Best Debut Actress (Jury): Alizeh Agnihotri for Farrey Extraordinary performance (Jury): Vikrant Massey for the 12th failure Best Director (Jury): R Balki for Ghoomer Best Director (Popular): Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Best Supporting Actor (Popular): Tota Roy Chowdhury for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Best Supporting Actress (Popular): Shabana Azmi for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Best Performance in a Comic Role (Popular): Richa Chadha for Fukrey 3 Best performance in a negative role (popular): Bobby Deol for Animal Bobby Deol wins Best Performance in a Negative Role at the News 18 Showsha Reel Awards (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Best singer (male): Manan Bhardwaj (After today, the story of Satyaprem) Best singer (female): Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang Pathaan, Chaleya Jawan) Best music: Animal Star of the year: Rani Mukerji for Ms Chatterjee against Norway Music legend: Shankar Mahadevan Extraordinary performance: Janhvi Kapoor for Bawaal Breakthrough performance (male): Kartik Aaryan for Stayaprem Ki Katha Varun Dhawan and Shraddha KapoorKartik Aaryan win the Breakthrough Performance Male award at the News 18 Showsha Reel Awards (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Breakthrough performance (female): Ananya Panday for Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan OTT Best Actor (Male): Aditya Roy Kapur for The Night Manager OTT Best Actor (Female): Sonakshi Singh for Dahaad Bobby Deol wins Best Actor Sonakshi Sinha wins Best OTT Actress at News 18 Showsha Reel Awards (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Reel icon: R Madhavan Team Kohrra also won the Best OTT Ensemble Cast award, while Raj and DK won the Best OTT Director award for Farzi. Jubilee won the award for best series. The Showsha Reel Awards jury included Aanand L Rai, Prasoon Joshi, Kabir Bedi, Meenakshi Seshadri, Neeraj Ghaywan and Anvita Dutt. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

