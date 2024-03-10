Brooke Shields on her sexualization as a child star: 'Hollywood is all about eating its young'

Brooke Shields has reflected on her sexualization as a child star in Hollywood.

The 58-year-old actress rose to fame at age 11 when she played a child prostitute in the controversial 1978 film “Pretty Baby,” which featured Shields in several nude scenes. At the age of 10, Shields posed nude for the Playboy publication SugarnSpice.

On Friday, Shields marked International Women's Day by appearing alongside Meghan Markle and Katie Couric on the SXSW panel, “Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.” During the round table, she weighed in on the “sexualization” of young women, particularly in our country.

“I was at the center of it all,” Shields said. “And I was promoting it and doing it.”

She continued, “And I was lucky because I was surrounded by a very strong mother. I never moved to Hollywood. I always went to regular school.”

“So I had this kind of community around me that protected me, supported me. And so I didn't become the type of statistic that Hollywood created,” Shields added.

“Hollywood is in the business of eating its young.”

Shields' late mother, Teri, managed her career from the time she made her modeling debut at 11 months old until her 20s and often faced backlash for allowing her daughter to take on daring roles at a young age. Teri died at 79 in 2012 after a long illness linked to dementia.

During her appearance on the SXSW panel, Shields also spoke about ageism in Hollywood.

“At 58, you're too old to be an ingenue, but not yet a grandmother,” Shields said.

She continued: “I find my reaction is, instead of getting angry, to seek out and find the filmmakers who appreciate a woman over 40 and appreciate the experience of life, the fact that we have raised children, we had families, we had businesses, we had professional lives, we left them, we returned.”

“There are people who want to adapt their programs for women of this age.”

“My whole career has been built on beauty. As I get older, I want my message to be empowering, but beauty to be a well-being,” she added. “We are not just an anti-wrinkle cream.”

“We need to change the narrative and say that there is beauty in our time.”

Last year, Shields starred in the two-part Hulu documentary series “Pretty Baby,” which takes a comprehensive look at the actress' career and details the intense media scrutiny she faced as a child star.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the model explained why speaking out about her sexual assault by an anonymous industry professional was the most difficult part of her life story.

She continued, “And yet, I knew that if I hadn't, I would have felt like a hypocrite or inauthenticity. I couldn't talk about it until now, and then I felt like that you sort of owe it to yourself.”

“And I was just hoping that over two hours and however many minutes, the one brief story I want to say, I knew it would be clickbait, but I was afraid of being disappointed again by the press.”

The two-time Golden Globe nominee explained that she has developed coping mechanisms to deal with the incessant media coverage and its late mother's drinking problem .

“I think it happens with the child of an alcoholic,” she told AP. “You know, you really learn to compartmentalize.”

She continued, “You love someone who is very broken and suffering from an illness that they can't seem to control. But you can't allow their love to not be real.”

“So you learn that when things didn't seem to be under control, I became very organized, and that was sort of my center, that was my meditation, you know, redoing my Filofax or refolding my socks.”

Shields also reflected on the need to gain a confidence in her talent that she did not have in her younger years. The 'A Castle for Christmas' star explained the meaning of a statement she makes in the documentary, in which she says she “fully owns her identity.”

“I made myself small for so long, either so I could be relatable or not be threatening or humiliated, you know?,” she told the Associated Press.

She continued, “Don't be a snob. Don't be arrogant. Have people like you. Be nice to everyone. That's how I grew up and I was rewarded for it.”

“I say it's okay to pat myself on the back a little. It's okay to say I'm really talented because I wouldn't still be here if I didn't. It's not just because I'm smart or just because I look a certain way. I've maintained a career and continued to challenge myself, and I don't think I've ever felt confident enough to say it out loud .I always just wanted the approval of others for my talent, without ever thinking that I could give it to myself.