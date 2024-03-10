Doja Cat deactivates Instagram, citing toxicity and mistreatment; fans say





Doja Cat is no longer going to paint Instagram red. The American rapper and singer announced on Saturday that she was taking a break from the Meta-owned platform due to the way she had been treated on the app. Doja reportedly has a tumultuous relationship with netizens these days and it seems the singer no longer feels that way. Doja Cat poses on the red carpet while attending the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The three-time nominated rapper chose a revealing sheer dress by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu for music's biggest night. She even temporarily tattooed Findikoglu's name on her forehead as well as gothic style inks on her body. (Reuters) Doja Cat deactivates Instagram Taking to her social media platform in a now-deleted post, the Say So singer wrote: “Hey I'm going to unmute it because I don't really feel that way anymore. Citing increased toxicity, she continued, the way I am spoken to and treated here makes me think fucked up thoughts. Please be careful how you talk to people on the Internet. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Also read: Pre-Oscars 2024 party: Hailey Bieber with Blackpink ROS, Bridgerton reunion, Paris Hilton, Carter Reum Before going offline, the Grammy winner said she comes to the platform for creative inspiration, but things are probably becoming too much to handle. you guys take care of yourselves. I love coming here to get inspiration and see people being creative, but I just feel like it's becoming too much. The Woman singer, who has an impressive 24.4 million followers, made her account unavailable shortly after sharing her post. Doja, also known as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, reportedly quit Instagram after many fans raised concerns about her relationship with boyfriend J. Cyrus. The news of his departure was met with mixed reactions afterward. “I hope she's okay. We all love her,” one fan wrote on X. Others chimed in as well. She wasn't saying that when she told her fans she didn't like them haha, well she defended her predatory boyfriend's actions so that seems like karma to me. I don't care how Doja Cat feels, I thought trolling was her strong suit? Or is it just weird when she does it? Also read: The Holdovers faces plagiarism accusation from writer Luca, just before the 2024 Oscars A rivalry with the fans? This is not the first time the singer has faced problems due to her online activities. Previously, she lost more than 250,000 followers on Instagram during a public fight with her loyal fans who call themselves Kittenz. The pop star also slammed her fans and called them creepy for using her real name on their social media pages. This led some of Doja's big fan pages, like Kittens Room, Doja HQ, and Doja Cat News, to instantly shut down their Twitter accounts. My fans are not named st, Doja wrote on Threads at the time. If your name is kitten or fucking kitten, it means you need to put down your phone, get a job, and help your parents with the house. She continued.

