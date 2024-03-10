Oscars 2024 Guide: Presenters, Nominees, Start Time

The 2024 Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the fourth time, joined on stage by an all-star roster of presenters.

Kimmel previously said he returned to host the series in part because he felt a popular film could be nominated, arguing that it's easier to joke about something the audience has seen.

“I'm sitting in a movie theater and watching barbie and thinking, 'Well, maybe I'll do it again, because at least I have a reference point with everyone,'” he said.

He said he also felt this way with Top Gun: Maverickwhich landed six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, at the 2023 Oscars: “I knew there was a movie that people had seen, and that just makes the job easier. »

Oscar executive producer Molly McNearney echoed this appreciation for nominated films that were also box office hits when she and Kimmel spoke with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was a big relief for us as joke writers to have films nominated that national audiences saw, like barbie And Oppenheimer,” she says.

As for the process of agreeing to host again, Kimmel said, “I think Molly waits until I find yes and then tries to talk me out of it. And if it's always yes, then it becomes 'Yes!'”

McNearney also argued that the 2023 double cast and writer strikes contributed to the decision to accept the job.

“I think the strike also played a role,” she said. “It gave people job opportunities and also having a room full of people who enjoy their work more than ever and making films again was a good wave to ride.”

Although the ceremony will once again be broadcast on ABC in the United States, this year it begins an hour earlier than in previous years, with the broadcast also taking place on the first day of daylight saving time in the United States.

This year's Oscars are not without controversy, not least due to the high-profile snubs of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig in the best actress and best director categories, respectively.

The 2024 Oscars are the first in which films must meet two of the four representation and inclusion standards in order to be eligible for the first prize for best photo.

Here's what to expect from the 96th annual Academy Awards.

How to watch

The Oscars will air on ABC in the United States starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, following a half-hour pre-show on ABC that begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Stream the Oscars online on ABC via DirecTV Stream, Fubo, or Hulu + Live TV.

The show is scheduled to end at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT, when ABC will air a new episode of its hit sitcom. Abbott Elementary School.

This start time is one hour earlier than the 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT start in previous years, based on what the Film Academy called a first.

And this year, the Oscars fall on first day of summer timewhich means it will seem even sooner for many American viewers.

Who to watch

Besides Kimmel, this year features a star-studded roster of presenters. Zendaya, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, Sally Field, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christoph Waltz, Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Rita Moreno, Bad Bunny, John Mulaney, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chris Hemsworth, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Catherine O'Hara, Octavia Spencer and Ramy Youssef are among the names confirmed so far.

As previously reported THR, the 2024 Oscars will return to the 2009 approach of seeing five former acting winners introduce this year's acting nominees. This year's presenters include previous Best Actor winners Nicolas Cage, Matthew McConaughey, Al Pacino, Fraser, Kingsley and Whitaker; former Best Actress winners Jessica Lange, Field, Lawrence, Theron and Yeoh; Past Best Supporting Actor winners Mahershala Ali, Sam Rockwell, Quan, Robbins and Waltz; and past Best Supporting Actress winners Lupita Nyong'o, Curtis, King, Moreno, Spencer and Steenburgen.

All the best original songs in the running will be performed during the ceremony. Ryan Gosling takes the stage for the first time with “I'm Just Ken” from barbie; Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas will play her barbie ballad “What Was I Made For?”; Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Flower Moon Killers; Becky G will sing “The Fire Inside” from Flamin' Hot; and Jon Batiste will perform “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony.

Appointments

That of Christophe Nolan Oppenheimer leads this year's nominees with 13 nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' latest film Poor things is not far behind, with 11 nominations, while that of Martin Scorsese Flower Moon Killers received 10 nods. Greta Gerwig barbie has eight applications. All four films are competing for Best Picture alongside American fiction, Anatomy of a fall, Leftovers, Maestro, The area of ​​interest And Past lives.

This year's contenders include a number of first-time nominees, including Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The color purple), Sterling K. Brown (American fiction), Colman Domingo (Rustin), America Ferrera (barbie), Lily Gladstone (Flower Moon Killers), Sandra Hülser (Anatomy of a fall), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Leftovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American fiction).

Among those who set records with their names were Gladstone, who is the first Native American actor nominated, and Martin Scorsese, who is now the most nominated living director.

In the Best Director category, Justine Triet is the only woman nominated (and eighth overall in Oscar history). She is in the running for the award with Nolan (Oppenheimer), Lanthimos (Poor things), Scorsese (Flower Moon Killers) and Jonathan Glazer (The area of ​​interest).

Find out how to watch the Oscars in the US and around the world, how to stream this year's nominated films, and THRPredictions of what will and should win.

And check THR's Complete Oscars Issue and comprehensive awards season coverage.