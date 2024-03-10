Doom, Gloom and Wes Anderson

If you're planning to watch a series of Oscar-nominated live-action short films this year, make sure you have a box of tissues nearby. (In one case, you might also want a phone to call your nearest local representative.) This category can serve as a testing ground for aspiring filmmakers, but it can also get a little frenetic trying to pack in as many meanings as possible. in 40 minutes or less. This year, the entries are straight for the heart and the jugular; Wes Anderson's 40-minute Technicolor adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar seems almost out of place on a show that otherwise intends to send us all straight to our therapists' offices.

Some of these short films, like the Samantha Bee-produced abortion tale Red, White and Blue, and Canadian director Vincent Ren-Lorties' Invincible examine the deeply personal effects of structural injustice. Meanwhile, David Oyewolo vehicle The After and Danish downer Knight of Fortune immerse us in the specific grief of men who have lost their wives, although only one of them does so effectively. And then Anderson takes on Roald Dahl, which will probably please his followers but might disappoint everyone else.

After

The 18-minute Netflix short marks the directorial debut of Misan Harrimana, a social activist, entrepreneur and photographer who has become one of the leading visual documentarians of the Black Lives Matter movement. Harriman said that this short film was born out of the collective trauma of 2020, but based on the film itself, it's sadly unclear what that might mean.

The short film introduces us to David Oyelowos' character, Dayo, a distracted businessman who decides to skip his big meeting to watch his daughters' dance recital. Then, a man murders his daughter in front of him and his wife commits suicide by jumping from the roof where all this took place. A year later, we cut to Dayo working for a ride-sharing service when a family conversation in the backseat fills him with grief.

It's clear that Harriman wants to explore the non-linear, unpredictable, and overwhelming nature of grief, but the setup and resolution of The After feels both abrupt and contrived. The murder seems completely unbelievable, and although Oyelowo's acting makes Dayo's sadness viscerally tangible, his sudden acceptance at the end feels more forced than enlightening. Overall, the execution here doesn't seem thoughtful or unique enough for a story that ultimately relies on one of the book's most overused tropes: women and girls dying to motivate a male protagonist .

Red, white and blue

In this heartbreaking 23-minute film, produced by Samantha Bee, Brittany Snow plays a waitress named Rachel who is desperate to have an abortion. A mother of two living in Arkansas, where all abortions are illegal with very limited exceptions, Rachel digs into her meager savings (and her daughter's piggy bank) to drive with her daughter, Maddy (played by Juliet Donenfeld), to Mississippi, where she hopes to plan the procedure.

The ride plays out like a girls' feel-good trip until director Nazrin Choudhury gives us a gruesome twist at the hospital. Rachel doesn't take her daughter to save money on child care; the 10-year-old survived rape and is now pregnant. This revelation recontextualizes everything that preceded it. Critical viewers who might have blamed Rachel for her situation or questioned her choice must now look into her child's vacant eyes as she lies in a hospital bed awaiting her procedure.

Some viewers might balk at Maddys age and she violent rape by a stranger. (Statistically, the large majority of child sexual abuse survivors know their abusers.) It is worth noting, however, that her situation, including her age, is directly apparent from recent headlines about red states banning abortion after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Unfortunately, Red, White and Blue reflects a horrible reality that threatens to become even more common, depending on the future of abortion access in the United States. In other words, it's a heartbreaking rallying cry.

Knight of Fortune

Humor is a rare find among this year's nominees, but Knight of Fortune offers a brief respite from the dour offerings that surround it. The 25-minute Danish film follows a man named Karl (Leif Andre) as he wanders through a morgue to avoid saying goodbye to his late wife. First, he tries (and fails miserably) to fix the ceiling light in the room where his coffin is located. Then he heads to the bathroom where he sits in a stall and meets Torben (Jens Jrn Spottag), a curious guy who asks him for help in saying goodbye to his own wife.

In case the films inspired by pop song the title doesn't give it away, Karl's trip to the morgue isn't entirely sad. At the end, when he realizes the real reason why Torbens is in the hospital and seeks his company anyway, the story actually seems life-affirming in a strange, bittersweet, and slightly humorous way. How fitting that the only short on this list that actually handles the refrigerator trope actually takes place in a morgue.

Invincible

Montreal director Vincent Ren-Lortie has been making short films and music videos since 2014. A decade later, as he works on his first feature film, his short Invincible move should put him on the map. Inspired by the tragic story of director Marc-Antoine Bernier's childhood friend, the film follows Marc, a 14-year-old boy in a cage, who wants nothing more than to be released from the detention center for minors where he lives. We observe the last 48 hours of his life, as he swims with his younger sister before being forced to return to the center.

Observing Marc locked in a claustrophobic room with permanently closed windows and no working fan, we sense the dissonance within him. Actor Lokim Beaumier-Lpine's face is a kaleidoscope of repressed emotions, some of which seem strange to him. There is adolescent rage, righteous indignation and, in rare moments, a little hope. But as we know from the beginning, all this humanity and poetry is about to disappear in an incomprehensible tragedy that Ren-Lortie translates with devastating empathy.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Anderson's version of Roald Dahl's novel is the stronger of Netflix's two entries this year. As always, the Fantastic Mr. Fox the director's visual stylings are whimsical and Anderson's mischievous fingerprints are all over the playful storytelling, even as the narrative voice remains distinctly Dahl-ian. Benedict Cumberbatch plays Henry Sugar himself, while Ralph Fiennes plays the novel's author in the frame story. Supporting actors Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade deepen the film's humor with fourth-wall-breaking performances that unfold in Anderson's typically pleasant monotone.

Those who appreciate Anderson's emphasis on form and long, playful, direct-to-camera monologues will likely love his portrayal of Henry Sugar. At the same time, those who tend to desire more heart in his work might find themselves disappointed and even a little bored. At 39 minutes, this film is by far the longest of the bunch, and towards the end I felt every second of it. Anderson has made another utterly magnificent film, with lush, tactile visuals worthy of a pop-up book. Yet the cascading stories begin to seem aimless, and in the end, just like the future master Yogi who had to teach himself to focus on a single image for minutes at a time, I found my attention wavering.