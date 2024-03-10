Winners of the 9th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards revealed





The Hollywood Beauty Awards (HBAs), founded by Michele Elyzabeth, celebrated its 9th anniversary by honoring the architects of beauty on Sunday, March 3 at Avalon Hollywood. The HBAs recognize talent in the fields of hair, makeup, photography and styling for film, television, music, red carpet and editorial, as well as special honorees. Kiyah Wright, former HBA Hairstyling winner and multiple Emmy Award-winning celebrity hairstylist, served as the show's ambassador for this year's awards ceremony. Emmy-winning actress Lynn Whitfield expressed her admiration on stage for Outstanding Makeup Award winner Carol Rasheed. Most recently, Carol was responsible for makeup on “The Color Purple.” Dave Bautista (“Dune 2”) showcased his exceptional makeup accomplishments to Donald Mowat who met the makeup artist on “Spectre.” Two-time Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch showcased his exceptional costume design achievements alongside PJ Byrne (“The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Babylon”); celebrating Mark Bridges, who created costumes for films from “The Artist” to “Maestro.” “Oppenheimer” star David Krumholtz celebrated the exceptional hair work of Jaime Leigh McIntosh who created looks for “Blonde” and beyond. Markus Klinko received the Outstanding Photography Award from actress Jaime King (“Lights Out”). The legendary photographer is known for his work with David Bowie, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and many others. Saniyya Sydney has revealed that Outstanding Achievement in Hairdressing winner Carla Farmer gave the actress her first haircut. Carla worked with Saniyya when she played Venus Williams in “King Richard.” Special honorees included Maison Francis Kurkdjian, who received the Perfume of the Year award for Baccarat Rouge 540. French actress and successful artist Elsa Esnoult was introduced to Maison Francis Kurkdjian co-founder Marc Chaya. Plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher received the Beauty Enhancement Award, presented by his friend Robert Shapiro. Rochelle Aytes (“SWAT” and Jessica Gercke of Helen Woodward Animal Center accepted the Gentleman’s Award on behalf of honoree Shemar Moore. Actress Ming-Na Wen was honored by her longtime friends Joe Manganiello and Chaz Dean for the Timeless Beauty Award. Talent who competed in the hair, makeup, photography and styling nominee categories specialize in red carpet, editorial and on-screen looks. The 2024 HBA winners Groomer of the Year presented by 2023 winner, Marissa Machado – Tasha Reiko Brown; The MK Photography Award, presented by two-time Emmy winner Michelle Stafford and Grammy-nominated photographer Bobby Holland – Dalvin Adams; The MB Styling Award, presented by Marina Toybina – Bryon Javar, seven-time Emmy winner and former HBA winner; The CR Makeup Award, presented by 2023 nominee, D’Andre Michael – Kenya Alexis Rucker; The DM Makeup Award, presented by Oscar-winning makeup artist Joel Harlow and 2023 winner, Anthony H. Nguyen – Allan Avendaño; The CF Hairstyling Award, presented by past HBA winners Larry Sims and Cesar Deleon Ramîrez – Davontaé Washington; And The JLM Hairstyling Award, presented by WEN founder Chaz Dean and 2023 winner Adir Abergel – Clayton Hawkins. The HBA Awards Ceremony will benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center. Christopher Guy is the official designer of the HBA Holly statuette. Happi International Top 30 Company Galderma and Wen by Chaz Dean support the 9th HBA. Related

