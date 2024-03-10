CAA regular-season women's champion Stony Brook rallies to spoil William & Mary's home finale – Daily Press

William & Mary pushed regular-season women's basketball champion Stony Brook for most of Saturday's senior day, but lost 74-68 at Kaplan Arena in a regular-season finale.

The Tribe (15-13, 12-6) will be seeded fifth in the Coastal Athletic Association tournament at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

W&M will play its first game there Thursday at 2:30 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday's 2:30 p.m. game between Hampton and Hofstra.

Stony Brooks Seawolves (25-3, 16-2) overcame a 36-27 halftime deficit, outscoring W&M 18-6 to open the fourth quarter and take a 68-60 lead. They had obtained a double bye for the quarter-finals.

Stony Brooks Gigi Gonzalez scored 22 points, hitting 10 of 12 free throws as the Seawolves outscored the Tribe 18-9 at the free throw line.

Richmonds Steward School's Sherese Pittman had 21 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

Bella Nascimento led W&M with 24 points in 34 minutes. Suffolk native Nylah Young scored 23 points and Anna Mikeska had nine rebounds, although she only made one shot and missed it.

Campbell 70, Hampton 61: Despite Cheyenne Talbot's 19 points and 10 rebounds, the Pirates (3-25, 3-15) fell in their home finale to the Camels (16-13, 9-9) before 634 at the Convocation Center.

Christabel Ezumah led Campbell with 16 points, three blocks and 21 rebounds. That helped give the Camels a stunning 57-25 rebounding advantage.

Shy Tuelle scored 14 points, while Svenia Nurenberg had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

HU's Casey Miller came off the bench to provide 14 points. Amyah Reaves had 12 points, seven assists and four steals for Hampton, which committed just three turnovers but shot 33.9 percent (21 of 62).

Leading 24-22 at halftime, Campbell outscored the Pirates 28-19 in the third quarter.

Hampton joined Hofstra and UNC Wilmington at the bottom of the rankings with 3-15 CAA records, but was the highest seed among them due to head-to-head results.

No. 12 Hampton and No. 13 Hofstra will face off Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the first round.

College student

Bryant & Stratton 55, Cape Fear Community College 48: Coach Cornel Parker's Bobcats (28-3) avenged two regular-season losses by winning the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 10 Division II South Atlantic District title at Brunswick Community College in Bolivia, North Carolina.

Atlantic 10 semifinals

Richmond 80, Duquesne 66: The top-seeded Spiders advanced to the A-10 championship game for the first time since 2009, defeating the Dukes at the Henrico Sports & Events Center.

UR will face Rhode Island on Sunday at 4 p.m. for an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

Addie Budnik scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers, a high in both categories. Her UR teammate, Grace Townsend, had 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Rhode Island 68, St. Louis 62: Dee Dee Davis had 16 points and four assists for the Rams (21-13), who outscored Saint Louis 24-11 in the second quarter for a 39-23 halftime lead. Maye Touré scored 14 points and 10 rebounds for URI.

Peyton Kennedy had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Billikens (16-18), coached by former William & Mary player and former Longwood coach Rebecca Tillett.

Ocean Lakes High alumna Kyla McMakin, who followed Tillett from Longwood, had 13 points, but was just 4 of 16 from the field.

Big 12 quarterfinals

No. 6Texas 76, Kansas 60: Madison Booker scored 21 points and Aaliyah Moore added 19 for the Longhorns in Kansas City, Missouri. Texas (28-4) also got 15 points from Taylor Jones. Kansas (19-12) was led by SMya Nichols with 20 points.

No. 16 Kansas State 65, West Virginia 62: Ayoka Lee had a double-double and became Kansas State's all-time leader in rebounds, Serena Sundell added 14 points and eight assists, and the Wildcats won.

Lee finished with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 11 rebounds, three blocks and a steal. The 6-foot-6 senior has 1,088 career rebounds, passing Kendra Wecker (2001-05; 1,087) for first in Wildcats history.

Lake Taylor High alum JJ Quinerly led No. 6 seed WVU (24-7) with 27 points, including five 3-pointers.

Iowa State 67, No. 17 Baylor 62: Audi Crooks scored 23 points, including the go-ahead basket with 41 seconds remaining, and Emily Ryan made all eight of her free throws in the fourth quarter for Iowa State.

The fourth-seeded Cyclones (19-10) will face 19th and top-seeded Oklahoma in Monday's semifinals. Baylor fell to 24-7.

SEC Quarterfinal

No. 8 LSU 75, Mississippi 67: Flaujae Johnson scored 21 points, Angel Reese had 21 points and 17 rebounds and LSU (28-4) reached its first Southeastern Conference tournament title game since 2012 with a victory over Mississippi.

The Tigers (28-4) will face No. 1 South Carolina in the final on Sunday.

LSU had a scary moment in the fourth quarter when guard Last-Tear Poa fell hard under the basket. She was taken from the field on a stretcher. An LSU spokesperson said Poa was taken to St. Francis Hospital for further evaluation.

Reese and LSU broke away from the Rebels (22-8) in the final period.

Great South Semi-Final

Radford 61, USC Upstate 45: Third-seeded Radford's defense took center stage, holding the second-seeded Spartans to single digits in the first and second quarters at High Point Arena.

Ashlyn Traylor-Waker had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Highlanders, who will face fifth-seeded Presbyterian for the title at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

NCAA Division III Quarterfinal

Wartburg 68, Washington and Lee 58: The 19th-ranked Generals' impressive run ended at 29-3 as the ODAC champions lost to No. 7 Wartburg (29-2) of Waverly, Iowa, on Rhode Island's home field College in Providence.

Jaedon Murphy led the Knights with 23 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and three steals.

W&L cut a 12-point halftime deficit to 48-47 with 5:09 left, but the Knights outscored the Generals 20-11 afterward.

ODAC Player of the Year Mary Schleusner, who compiled eye-popping stats for W&L throughout the tournament, had 22 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks and four steals to close out her sophomore season.

ODU awaits Sun Belt semifinal: Old Dominion (22-8) hopes to avenge two regular-season losses to top-seeded Marshall (24-6) when the fourth-seeded Monarchs face the Thundering Herd in the Sun Belt semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Pensacola Bay Center. in Florida.

ODU lost 90-60 in Huntington, West Virginia, then 89-75 in Norfolk to Marshall, who plays at an exceptionally high pace and often presses all over the court.

The second semifinal, at 3 p.m., pits third-seeded James Madison against the seventh-seeded Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who beat second-seeded Troy on Friday night. JMU, which parted ways with Marshall during the regular season, provided the only blemish on the Herd's 17-1 conference mark.