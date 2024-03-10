Cazzie David launches grotesque anti-Roma comic

Dating is hell. Consider this: you are finally out of the speaking scenewhen you text constantly but never actually see each other and are ready to go on a real date in person. You create a fashionable fit, but you sweat through the shirt and have to redo it. You can't stop nervous poop. Does your breath smell bad? Is your hair in bad condition? At some point, everything is sorted out, so you take a giant singles step and get out of the house. You go to the restaurant, the cinema or the place where the first date is taking place. You feel warm. (Literally, because again, you can't stop sweating.)

What about that person you've been texting non-stop all week? He's a manipulative asshole. You did all this for nothing.

This nightmare comes true in I love you forever, which premiered Saturday at the SXSW Film Festival. Directed by Elisa Kalani and Cazzie David, daughter of Calm your enthusiasmLarry David's dark comedy looks at the life of Mackenzie (Sofia Black-DElia), who finally finds Mr. Right, but soon realizes that he is Mr. Absolutely-the-Fuck-Not.

Mackenzie, a twenty-something law student, begins the film with a pretty lame dating synopsis: She's had a friends with benefits situation set up for the past two years, but this guy doesn't doesn't even bother to bring her a glass of water when she's in a relationship. thirsty. He sends her one meme a week. Her friends and roommates Ally (Cazzie David) and Lucas (Jon Rudnitsky) insist that Mackenzie could do better, so she tries to hit on a guy at Ally's birthday party.

That night, when Mackenzie reunites with Finn (Ray Nicholson, son of Jack Nicholson), a handsome journalist with a witty sense of humor, it's as if she can finally let out the breath that she had been holding back for so long. The clouds parted and his angel was sent from heaven. Finn is perfect. He wants her so much that he books a private restaurant for them to have a first date later in the week. Finn responds. He is interested in Mackenzie's life. Their chemistry is so instant, so believable and fun to watch, like a romantic comedy, that it almost seems suspicious.

The warning signs come early and they are not subtle. Finn flies Mackenzie around the world to meet him at reporting destinations. Since when do journalists have this type of budget? and the shower of gifts, praise and other delights that could easily be classified as love bombing. In the first few months, Finn and Mackenzie's relationship is swoon-worthy, but just a little too over-the-top; it's getting grating and saccharine to see him brushing his teeth for her, texting her permanentlyto buy plane tickets around the world.

I love you forever drops clues like bombs: clearly this behavior is not healthy. Clearly, Finn is having some issues and is worried that Mackenzie will abandon him. It takes him getting out of control for Mackenzie to finally realize what a bad boyfriend he is, and he is. bad. It's not necessary to describe every single one of the Finns' problems, as there are a plethora of them, but to summarize, during their first big fight, Finn tells Mackenzie that she often makes him want to kill himself when she does not respond immediately.

Their dynamic only gets worse from there. While I love you forever He may be a little clumsy in establishing this relationship in the first place, but the power dynamic is awry and he never blames Mackenzie for not seeing the warning signs. As an audience, we might become frustrated with Mackenzie after she continues to excuse Finn for manipulating her. Dump him already, amirite?! But that's exactly the point: even though Mackenzie's friends are telling her to leave, she's failing her classes, and Finn is on the verge of domestic violence, she still loves him. It's not that easy to escape an abusive relationship.

Black-DElia portrays this dilemma with grace, making the audience laugh after all, they are great squealing in public and giving them moments to breathe. Kalani and David's script maintains a balance between dark reality and comic lightness; in fact, David's character Ally provides a great sense of warmth and dry humor whenever she's with Mackenzie. Surprisingly, David's supporting character is the best in the film. She has both the realization And leading lady chops.

Sometimes, however, I love you forever It's a little too sadistic. Almost the entire film follows Mackenzie and Finn, and while there are a few moments spent in happier settings, watching them starts to feel a little voyeuristic. It's not fun to watch a man quietly abuse a woman, over and over again. The film is a realistic portrait of bad relationships, sure, but is its goal solely to destabilize its audience?

If that is the goal, however sad it may be, then it is successful; It’s a film that hurts. Even with two nepo babies of successful writers/actors involved, however, I love you forever isn't captivating or poignant enough to stick the landing. You can only watch a grotesque man commit atrocities for a short time before the shtick becomes too upsetting to continue.