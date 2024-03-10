6 A-list actors who could win their first Oscars in 2024





With a total of 30 Oscar nominations, these actors are hoping to end their losing streak.

Seasoned actors like Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Mahershala Ali, who share seven Oscars, make winning the gold trophy look easy. Other actors spend their careers searching for that elusive distinction. It took Viola Davis twenty years before she received the honor of a supporting role in Fences (2016). It took Joaquin Phoenix longer, losing three leading actor nominations before winning an Oscar for Joker in 2019, and last year a eyes full of tears Ke Huy Quan won his first supporting actor statue for Everything everywhere at the same time after four decades in the industry. As actors, directors and crew members suit up for one of Hollywood's biggest nights, several nominees look to end their losing streak. This year's Oscars are marked by two films that most viewers went to the cinema to see. With Oppenheimer eruptive lead with 13 nominations and Yorgos Lanthimos Poor thing Close behind with 11, Robert Downey Jr. or Mark Ruffalo, respectively, are both likely to take home gold in the supporting actor category, with rolling stones David Afraid to beg, Don't make us choose. Flower Moon Killers is just behind with 10, while barbie collected 8. As the 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, approach, here are six actors with multiple nominations who are still waiting to win the coveted gold statue. Bradley Cooper Image credit: Jason McDonald/Netflix Cooper was here several times before. Before receiving three nominations for the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, he filled the Oscar theater seats for nine other nominations. He was recognized for his leading roles in Silver Linings Playbook (2012), American sniper (2014), And A star is born (2018), as well as its supporting role in American unrest (2013). He also received nominations as a producer on American Sniper, Joker, Nightmare Alley, And A star is born, with an additional wink for a scenario adapted in A star is born. (Exhale.) And yet, no Oscar statues to add to his trophy cabinet. Along the Maestro press tour, Cooper admitted to spending six years learn to conduct six minutes and 21 seconds of music for Maestro, And even torn before Bernstein's descendants. What some have nicknamed Oscar Bait for appealing to Academy voters who love biopics, Cooper will represent Masters Sunday, best picture, original screenplay and best actor nominations.

Annette Bening Image credit: Netflix More than three decades after his first nod, Bening returns to the Dolby Theater for his fifth nomination. In 1990, she earned her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Scammers, and went on to land three lead actress nominations for The American beauty, being Julia, And The children are fine. For her fifth nod, the veteran actress stars in Nyad like the 60-year-old swimmer who returns to the marathon from Cuba to Florida. Despite a 4-0 losing streak, Bening said rolling stone She would be happy to win an Oscar, but she knows what it feels like to lose. I've been there and done that, and it's not so bad either.

Marc Ruffalo Image credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures Ruffalo joins Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Ed Harris and others with four Oscar nominations and nothing to show for it. Ruffalo received all nominations in the supporting roles category for The Kids Are Okay, Foxcatcher, Spotlight, and now Poor things. As a first class cad at Lanthimos black comedy, Ruffalos Duncan takes Emma Stones Bella on a journey of sexual discovery. Ruffalo caught the attention of voters, rolling stones wrote critic David Fear, and might be Downey Jr.'s biggest competitor.

Robert Downey Jr. Image Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures Downey Jr. is yet another Marvel hero without an Oscar. He earned an Academy Award nomination for playing the silent film star in Chaplin and Kirk Lazarus in the Hollywood satire Thunder in the tropics, respectively. Although affectionately recognized as the face of the Marvel franchise, Downey Jr. moves away from the sarcastic Tony Stark and becomes the cold chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission in Oppenheimer. This is his first major on-screen role since Avengers: Endgame, And several reviews I think he's one of the main contenders for Best Supporting Actor.

Carey Mulligan Image credit: Jason McDonald/Netflix The Mulligans turn like the emotional starlet and fragile wife of Coopers Lenny in Maestro earned the actress her third nomination for a leading role. She earned her first nod as a bright-eyed Oxford prospect in An education in 2010, and a second nomination in the role of Cassandra the avenger in Promising young woman in 2021. That same year, Promising young women Emerald Fennell picked up a so heavy and so cold trophy for the original film screenplay, and last year I teamed up with Mulligan again to Salt burn. An education, Promising young woman, And Maestro all received a Best Picture nomination. Sunday's highly anticipated awards ceremony will determine whether or not Mulligan receives her flowers.

Ryan Gosling Image Credit: Warner Bros. Photo Everyone remembers Ryan Gosling's speechless reaction after winning Best Original Song at the Critics Choice. The actor plans to star in the Oscar-winning Im Just Ken, with 65 male dancers, rumor has it. Gosling, alongside America Ferrera, will represent barbie in the actor and supporting actress categories, and if it were up to him, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig would have received nominations for best actress and best director. There is no Ken without Barbie, Gosling said in a statement released in January, after both women were not recognized in their respective categories. Gosling earned his first two nominations in Demi Nelson And La La Land. In order to score a victory for Barbie, he may have to tap into some Kenergy.

