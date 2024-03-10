Plot twister: a new test evaluates Hollywood representations of global warming. Will it make a difference?

Good feminists or avid movie fans may be familiar with the Bechdel test, a measure for assessing female representation in cinema. Created by comic book writer Alison Bechdel in the 1980s, a film must meet three standards to be successful: it must contain at least two women, the women must talk to each other, and they must discuss something other than each other. a man.

A climate scenario consultancy is so committed to raising awareness about climate change that it created a new version of the Bechdel test (also known as the Bechdel-Wallace test), to hold Hollywood accountable for how it depicts climate change. one of the greatest existential crises on our planet. time.

“Climate change is not a casual plot point. It is at the very center of human survival and will soon become the central story of our time.”

According to the Good Energy group in partnership with Matthew Schneider-Mayerson of Colby College, the so-called Climate reality check serves a similar function in raising awareness about global warming. For a film to pass the Climate Reality Check, its world must include climate change and a character who is aware of it. This only applies to films set in the present or near future, on Earth and in our shared universe. So don't expect Darth Vader to suddenly start talking about global warming.

So how well does Hollywood live up to this standard? Good Energy and Schneider-Meyerson analyzed thirteen of the thirty-four feature-length fiction films nominated for Oscars in 2024 as part of their Climate Reality Check.

The films included “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” “Past Lives,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” “The Creator,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” “. , “Io Capitano”, “May December”, “Nyad”, “Perfect Days”, “The Teachers' Lounge” and “Godzilla Minus One”. Only three of these films passed the climate reality test: “Barbie,” “Nyad” and “Mission Impossible.”

“We hope to see 50% of Oscar-nominated films (set on Earth in the present or future) pass the Climate Reality Check by 2027,” write the authors of the Climate Reality Check. They later add on their website that their goal “was to ensure the test was easy to use, measurable, and creatively inspiring.”

“I think this test is a good reminder that climate change exists in our daily lives in multiple ways, whether we see it on screen or not,” Anna Jane Joyner, founder of Good Energy, told Salon by e -mail. Joyner also said it was “incredible” that “three of the most famous films of the year talk about climate change in very different, fact-based ways, as it intersects with consumerism, national security, as well as our species and our ecosystems. mirror of our daily lives, the narrative possibilities are unlimited. »

Not everyone thinks the Climate Reality Check will do as much good as its creators – including some respected scientists – think.

“My first reaction is that it seems a little goofy,” Walt Meier, a senior research scientist at the CIRES/University of Colorado National Snow and Ice Data Center, told Salon. “I'm all for more exposure and understanding of the science of climate change, but I don't think it makes sense to force it into a plot where it doesn't fit .”

Meier argued that the original Bechdel test was created to illustrate how women are marginalized in films and that it was “fundamentally different” from a climate change test because of the divergent contexts.

“Female characters are often marginalized in films and not given realistic, deep roles. In virtually every film, female characters are given the opportunity to do this in a natural and realistic way,” Meier emphasized. “I don't think that's necessarily the case for climate change. Sure, you could impose it, but if it seems forced, I don't think it would have a beneficial effect.”

Joshua Colwell, a physicist at the University of California, San Francisco, has first-hand experience ensuring scientific accuracy in films: He worked as a “comet advisor” on the 1998 film “Deep Impact.” , which is widely considered by scientists to be one of the most scientifically accurate films in the disaster genre – not that that's exactly a high bar. According to Colwell, films in general have the potential to raise awareness about pressing issues like climate change. His question regarding the new Bechdel test is whether it will be known enough to have a positive effect.

“As for the test itself, its impact will depend on how much movie studios and audiences care about passing the test,” Colwell told Salon. “I applaud the outreach efforts and would be interested to see the results for all major theatrical releases, not just Oscar-nominated films.”

“The line from ‘Mission Impossible’ that allows the movie to pass the test is, I think, perfect,” Colwell continued. “It highlights that the combination of dwindling energy reserves and damage to food supply systems from environmental destruction poses a serious global geopolitical threat.”

Colwell also emphasized that fighting climate change isn't just about saving polar bears. “This is about avoiding mass famine, widespread migration and the spread of armed conflict. There is a reason why the US Department of Defense identifies climate change as a serious threat to national security,” he said. he declared.

Famed screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin, who co-wrote “Deep Impact,” said it was hard to say whether the test would be helpful, but it certainly wouldn't hurt because Hollywood “probably needs more problem-focused plots.” Rubin selected “The End We Start From,” a lesser-known survival film starring Jodie Comer, as a quality 2023 film about climate change.

Meier told Salon that he had seen several of the best films nominated for this year's Oscars and argued that going through the list helped illustrate the ineffectiveness of the test. For example, “American Fiction” is a comedy that takes place in our universe but whose plot in no way intersects with climate change. “There's a beach house in the movie, so of course they could have the characters say something about their concerns about sea level rise. But that would be forced and detract from the main goal of the film,” Meier said.

On the other hand, Meier points out that one of the biggest contenders of Oscar season, “Oppenheimer,” can be seen in a very interesting light when filtered through the test. After all, this is the true story of a brilliant and insightful scientist whose precise warnings were ignored by policymakers.

“'Oppenheimer' certainly has an interest in climate change in terms of the potential negative effects of human technology and our ability to make significant changes to the environment,” Meier said, later adding in his observation that ” I think there are links to climate change.” It's interesting to discuss, but I don't think climate change would find a place in the film itself. »

“Nihilistic and apocalyptic stories don't really help much. We need more deeply personal stories of hope, change and survival.”

Edward Maibach, a professor at George Mason University and director of the organization's Center for Climate Change Communication, offered his own possibility: “To pass the test, at least one sympathetic main or supporting character (that's (i.e. not mean) must either directly express concern about climate change and/or support government or corporate action to address climate change; and/or take meaningful action in support of government or corporate climate solutions (e.g., vote, call their elected representative, choose one brand over another due to the parent company's climate commitments).”

In contrast, Kevin Trenberth – part of the climate analysis section of the US National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) – speculated that the Climate Reality Check was “unlikely” to improve scientific knowledge of the general public. “A few movies that focus on weather or climate present things that are completely unrealistic,” Trenberth told Salon, citing “The Day After Tomorrow,” “Twister” and “Waterworld” as glaring examples. He said if Hollywood wanted to depict climate change accurately, it would have to show widespread droughts, wildfires, extreme storms and floods. These stories “are mostly reported as isolated events not part of a larger picture of why they are happening,” he said.

Finally, Ann Merchant, deputy executive director for communications at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine – and director of the Science & Entertainment Exchange, an organization that exists to promote scientific accuracy in mainstream film releases. Hollywood – pointed out recent data from Pew this suggests that a majority of Americans view climate change as a real threat to our future. Perhaps this is where Hollywood could help matters.

“But if you separate that number by party affiliation, there’s a big difference between Democrats and Republicans,” Merchant said. “This type of unpacking explains the need for different messages for different audiences on this topic. A story that resonates with one viewer may be completely ineffective for another, which is why we need a variety of stories on this topic. subject.”

Merchant added: “In general, we would like to see more films and TV shows where climate change is presented in different ways, but with a consistent focus on the positive outcomes achieved by activating climate change solutions. evidence. way of saying that nihilistic and apocalyptic stories don't really help much. We need more deeply personal stories of hope, change and survival.