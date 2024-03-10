The actor was reprimanded while filming the Netflix show at Badminton House





The action comedy series The Gentlemen follows Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, as he inherits the family estate, Halstead Manor. The TV show is based on the 2019 film of the same name. Badminton House, the seat of the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort, doubled as the mansion in the Netflix drama. Ritchie, 55, said the crew had been under strict instructions to stay off the grass. In one scene, however, Daniel Ings, who plays Eddy's brother Freddy, walks out of the house wearing a chicken costume and falls onto the grass. Speaking at a question-and-answer session held after the premiere, Ings, 38, said: Yeah, I fucked it up. It was the first take, he added. Ritchie chimed in: Actually, he got scolded by the duke we shot at. We were under strict instructions to stay off the grass. It left skid marks, I mean, that skid cost us about $10,000. Ritchie, who was co-producer, co-writer and co-executive producer of the series, also spoke about his cinematic style, known for being sharp and fast-paced. He said: I think this kind of cinema is based on rhythm and once you find that rhythm, you are a slave to it. The next series sees Eddielater discover he is part of a cannabis empire and its owners have no plans of going anywhere. Badminton House was used as the location for the fictional Halstead Manor estate in the Netflix show The Gentleman (Image: Newsquest) Theo James as Eddie Horniman during filming at Badminton House (Image: Christopher Rafael/PA/Netflix) Elsewhere, Skins star Kaya Scodelario, who plays Susie Glass whose family runs the cannabis empire, said she based her character on her friend's mothers. She said: I based it on all their mothers (her friends). Some of my friends have questionable families. Dads are like guys but it was moms who scared me. They are the ones who know exactly what is going on. They don't need to say too much. They look impeccable and they are terrifying. The Gentlemen series was released on Netflix yesterday, Thursday March 7.

