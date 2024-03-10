Around the world, movie fans say “meh” to Hollywood's Oscar nominees | News

Last year, film critics practically fell over each other to praise Oppenheimer, Hollywood's blockbuster treatment of the man known as the father of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer.

The New York Times hailed the biopic as a drama about genius, hubris and error, both individual and collective. [that] brilliantly traces the turbulent life of the American theoretical physicist who contributed to the research and development of the two atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the cataclysms of the Second World War which contributed to the advent of our era dominated by man.

Widely expected to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, Oppenheimer portrays his eponymous protagonist as a heroic if complicated character, who created the hydrogen bomb (H-bomb) and then denounced the proliferation of nuclear warheads, although, curiously, he does not He never expressed any public remorse for his inventions, Japanese victims.

And while the film strives to interrogate Oppenheimer's inner turmoil, scenes of the hellish fire on the ground in Hiroshima and Nagasaki are nowhere to be found in the three-hour epic.

Oppenheimer's solipsism is representative of a Hollywood film industry that is both an exception and a pioneer in world cinema, said Tukufu Zuberi, chair of the sociology department and professor of African studies at the University of Pennsylvania. .

Oppenheimer gives you the idea that something noble happened in the creation of the atomic bomb, Zuberi told Al Jazeera. But that wasn't the case; the bomb was not necessary to end the war. The Japanese had already surrendered. We bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki to show the world, primarily the Soviet Union, what happens when you take on the United States.

The display of shock and awe in Hiroshima and Nagasaki was central to NATO's mission and the military-industrial complex that the United States depends on to do business with the rest of the world, Zuberi said. Now, welcome to 2024; there are so many wars going on it's unbelievable, and they all depend on this certain narrative about the past and you have to tell these narratives that make people feel good about it.

The last thing you want is a movie that says the military-industrial complex has ushered in a new process of settler colonialism based on white supremacy.

The most important of the arts

Sunday night, the Oscars are the marquee night for the Hollywood film industry. But even though cinema is perhaps America's greatest cultural export, its international reputation is tarnished by its tendency to romanticize, if not completely ignore, Western dispossession of much of the world, particularly the South. , several film specialists told Al Jazeera. Indeed, the primary goal of Hollywood films is to entertain, not to raise awareness, bring about social transformation or challenge class relations, such as Italian director Gillo Pontecorvos' 1966 classic, The Battle of 'Algiers, by Senegalese director Ousmane Sembenes Black Girl, released the same year, or Asghar Fahradis' 2011 masterpiece, A Separation, to name just a few.

Overall, Hollywood is not wired to produce groundbreaking films, said Nana Achampong, chair of the creative arts department at the African University in Accra, Ghana. They are programmed to produce films that soothe, comfort and make people feel good.

Film historians generally attribute the world's divergent cinematic works to the defining political tension of the 20th century, that of capitalism versus communism. Proclaiming that cinema is the most important of the arts for us, Vladimir Lenin nationalized the Soviet Union's film industry in an effort to shape a national identity and unite Russian tribes that the tsars historically opposed. Therefore, Russian auteur Sergei Eisenstein's films, including Battleship Potemkin and Strike, stand in stark contrast to racist Hollywood films such as Gone with the Wind or Birth of a Nation, directed by Eistenstein's rival , D. W. Griffith.

From its earliest years, cinema developed along two different paths, with much of the world replicating post-war Italian neorealism, while Hollywood went its own way with romantic storylines intended to anesthetize revolutionary impulses of the population by glorifying the individual rather than the community. and urging obedience to authority.

Maintaining the lie of white settler colonialism

The 2023 blockbuster Killers of the Flower Moon is a good example, Zuberi said. Directed by Martin Scorsese and nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture, the film depicts the criminal prosecution of a corrupt local political leader, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, for stealing oil-rich land from Native Americans in Oklahoma in the 1990s. 1920.

This is presented as some kind of exceptional activity, but it is actually a U.S. policy to steal land from indigenous people, Zuberi said. Almost no one went to prison.

From Brazil to Bollywood to India, from Mexico to Turkey and from Argentina to Nigeria, the film industry has taken off as more and more countries try to make sense of the colonial era and its aftermath. In comparison to these more recent offerings, it is not uncommon to hear Africans describe typical Hollywood fare in terms that might be used to describe cartoons: amusing but banal, or a laugh-inducing lark but which is ultimately unsatisfactory. Zuberi, however, said it was not entirely accurate to characterize Hollywood films as orientalist, a term coined by Palestinian academic Edward Said to describe Western efforts to justify colonialism through artistic misrepresentations. , because most studio executives in the United States are cruelly ignoring the historical consensus.

Adisa Alkebulan, a professor of African studies at San Diego State University and a film scholar, told Al Jazeera: They [Hollywood executives] They only look for interesting stories that they think an audience might respond to and not a story that might necessarily raise awareness among a particular group of people.

Since 29 African and Asian nations came together in 1955 in Bandung, Indonesia, the African film industry has largely sought to chronicle the continent's struggle for independence in intimate and innovative ways. Zuberi cites as an example the 1973 Senegalese film Touki Bouki, which is, to be too precise, Ferris Buehler's day off in an anticolonial context.

Zuberi and Achampong, however, identified a shift in world cinema towards the blockbuster style innovated by Hollywood, with the aim of reaping a financial windfall. More and more African films feature the romantic comedy formula popularized by Hollywood, where the exceptional black protagonist assassinates his enemies one by one, each killing more bloodily than the last.

The main role [Hollywood] is used to make money, Todd Steven Burroughs, an author and assistant professor of African studies at Seton Hall University, told Al Jazeera. But while making money, it imports values ​​and brutal manipulation of sound, text, audio, etc., knowing the impact this has on the nervous system. But it's more complicated than just saying all art is propaganda, and I don't disagree with that. As an individual who consumes media, I consume these things and I enjoy them, but I always have to think about what the psychological impact is. America and most people in the world are anti-intellectual. Most people have not studied the role of mass communications.

Said Zuberi: You can look at what's happening in Gaza right now and clearly see that Hollywood cinematic narratives are loaded with justifications for the Israeli state.

In reality, much of Hollywood is just keeping the lie of white settler colonialism alive.