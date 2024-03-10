Meet the great actress of Bollywood, who had 20 failures in 18 years, once queen of the box office, who is now trying to come back with…





After her last three films Thalaivii, Dhaakad and Tejas were major disasters, Kangana Ranaut is now attempting her comeback with Emergency, in which she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Several Bollywood actors and actresses have had major successes and failures during their careers. Also part of this list is Kangana Ranaut, who impressed audiences with her applause-worthy performances in films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, but was also part of several failures such as Rajjo and Rascals during her career . Kangana made a memorable debut in the 2006 musical romantic thriller Gangster starring Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. Over the next ten years, she became the queen of the box office, attracting audiences to movie theaters with her incredible performances in several hit films. Kangana has even won several National Films Awards, including a Best Supporting Actress award for Fashion and three Best Actress awards for Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and jointly for Manikarnika and Panga. But with its few successes, there have also been several flops. Many of his films, including Knock Out, No Problem, Game, Ready, Rascals, Tezz, Rajjo, Revolver Rani, I Love NY, Katti Batti and Simran, among others, were massive failures. In fact, his last three films, Thalaivii, Dhaakad and Tejas, failed to even collect Rs 10 crore at the box office and were completely rejected by the audience, turning into major disasters. After a series of failures, Kangana is now attempting a comeback with her first solo film, Emergency. The actress plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama. Also starring the late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman, among others, Emergency is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024 and will take on the box office Chandu, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan. Champion, inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. READ | Meet the superstar who drove a car, earned Rs 50 a day, then headlined a Rs 1,200-crore film, he is now…

