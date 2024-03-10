Every Actor and Character Will Appear (Confirmed and Reported)

Who will lead the way in James Gunn's film Superman as it kicks off a whole new era for Man of Steel and DC?

James Gunn will present his new DCU with Superman on July 11, 2025, which arrives with an all-star cast including both the characters one would expect from a Man of Steel tale and those usually tied to a larger DC universe.

All Actors and Characters Confirmed and Reported in James Gunn's Superman

The full cast of James Gunn Superman as confirmed so far, is detailed below:

David Corenswet – Superman

David Corenswet will lead the way in the new DCU as Clark Kent/Kal-El, better known as Superman. The up-and-coming actor will reprise DCEU star Henry Cavill's iconic red cape, which was recast after an appearance in Black Adam.

THE Superman The synopsis promises that the Man of Steel will be true to his comedic self as “the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way.” Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan also confirmed that the new Superman would have a “sense of humor,” something that Cavill's version lacks.

Corenswet has previous credits in pearl, HollywoodAnd The politicianbut Superman will mark his first time at the helm of a major blockbuster.

Rachel Brosnahan – Lois Lane

Rachel Brosnahan will play Daily Planet reporter and love interest Lois Lane in the new DCU. Gunn said. Superman will “Revolve around” Lois and Clark, confirming that she is one of the two main characters in the film.

Brosnahan is best known for her Emmy Award-winning performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maiselwith The blacklist And Card castle among his other major credits.

Nicolas Hoult – Lex Luthor

Nicholas Hoult is set to play Superman's nemesis Lex Luthor in the new DCU, a role he will succeed Jeese Eisenberg. In keeping with the DC villain's classic comedic appearance, the English actor will even go bald for the role.

Luthor should not be the main villain of Superman; Gunn promised Topics that this new version of the billionaire genius will be “different from anything you’ve seen before.”

Hoult appeared in Tolkien, X-Men: First Class, The menu, and more. Having seemingly lost the heroic roles of Batman and Superman previously, the British star finally found his place in the DC world as Luthor.

Nathan Fillion – Guy Gardner

Nathan Fillion will undoubtedly play Guy Gardner, DC's third most famous Green Lantern, in the next Superman. He should arrive with all the familiar features of DC's Emerald Knights, including the will-powered ring allowing him to create unique light-based constructs based solely on thought.

Guy Gardner may be the first Green Lantern to join the DCU, but he will soon be joined by Hal Jordan and John Stewart who will lead the way. Lanterns. It is not known if Fillion will reprise his hero for the original Max series.

Fillion leads the way as John Nolan in all six seasons of The recruitwith other credits including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fireflyand much more.

Isabela Merced – Hawkgirl

Isabela Merced boards the DCU train as Kendra Saunders in Superman, better known as Hawkgirl, the winged warrior of the Justice League. Originally from the planet Thanagar, the flying hero wields a legendary mace to fight against evil.

His debut followed Aldis Hodge's appearance as Hawkman in Black Adamwith his fate in the new DCU reboot uncertain.

Merced was recently credited with the disastrous Sony disaster Madame Web and she will soon join HBO's post-apocalyptic phenomenon with The last of us Season 2.

Anthony Carrigan – Metamorpho

Anthony Carrigan will play Metamorpho in Supermana Justice League superhero otherwise known as archaeologist Rex Mason.

His abilities allow him to transform his body into different shapes and compounds, allowing him to create all kinds of weapons and items at will.

Carrigan previously joined the DC Universe on Fox as Batman villain Victor Zsasz in Gothamwith other credits including Barry And Bill and Tedd face the music.

Edi Gathegi – Mr. Terrific

Edi Gathegi plays Michael Holt, aka Mr. Terrific, a super genius and one of DC's smartest heroes. Perhaps his greatest invention comes from his T-Spheres, a set of drones that he uses in combat and other scenarios.

Gathegi already had a superhero credit in X-Men: First Class like Darwin; he also featured in For all humanity, To start upand more.

Mara Gabriela de Fara – The Engineer

Mara Gabriela de Fara will play Angela Spica, aka the Engineer, a morally ambiguous character with genius-level intelligence and blood replaced by nanotechnology that allows her to manipulate technology.

The Engineer is a member of The Authority, who will soon be leading their own DCU ensemble film. The team has been described in the past as the “Anti-Justice League” as well as “cynical and brutally pragmatic superheroes” who are known to be more brutal than average heroes, going so far as to kill their enemies.

The Venezuelan actress played a major role in the Spanish Nickelodeon fantasy series Grachi and also appeared in Deadly class And The Exorcism of God.

Sara Sampaio – Eve Teschmacher

Sara Sampaio will play Eve Teschmacher, Lex Luthor's assistant, a character who found her origins in the old Christopher Reeves films rather than DC Comics.

Portuguese model Sampaio is best known for being a Victoria's Secret Angel, but she also has acting credits in At midnight, Marryand more.

Skyler Gisondo-Jimmy Olsen

Daily Planet photographer and best friend of Clark Kent, Jimmy Olsen, will be played in Superman by Skyler Gisondo.

Gisondo, 27, previously appeared in Vacation, The Amazing Spider-Man, Smart bookand the Night at the museum trilogy.

Wendell Pierce – Perry White

Wendell Pierce was the last actor to join the DCU in Supermanwith the star set to play Daily Planet editor Perry White.

The actor, who replaces Steel manLaurence Fishburne of , is best known for his leading roles in Jack Ryan, SuitsAnd Thread.

Terence Rosemore – Otis

Terence Rosemore will play Otis in Supermanwho appears to be a new version of Lex Luthor's dim-witted henchman from the classic Christopher Reeves films, originally played by Ned Beatty.

Rosemore had minor roles under Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 And 3 and also appeared in Bosco, Haunted houseand more.

Krypto the superdog (all but confirmed)

James Gunn has been open in the past about being a dog and animal lover, as well as a fan of Krypto the Superdog, a dog-like alien from Krypton who develops Superman-like powers . There was even an interview with the Toronto Sun in which he jokingly suggested that Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt could play the role.

Krypto has been both able and unable to speak according to various interpretations, but it seems likely that he will not speak in Superman. When Gunn jokingly offered Pratt the role, he noted that he would do it. “doing motion capture on set” but “I can not talk” suggesting that the DCU's Krypto would amount to a non-speaking CGI creation.

The inclusion of Krypto in Superman would be a logical decision because he is also an important player in the Supergirl: the woman of tomorrow storyline, which the DCU is soon to adapt into a blockbuster film starring Milly Alcock.

Milly Alcock – Supergirl (rumored)

Milly Alcock boarded the DCU as Kara Zor-El in January, with the actress set to lead the way in Supergirl: the woman of tomorrow. While outlets such as The wrap declared that she would debut in Superman ahead of his solo film, James Gunn refused to confirm as such on Topicssaying, “I never even said she was in the movie.”

By announcing Woman of tomorrow in January 2023, the boss of DC Studios promised that this Supergirl would be “much more hardcore” than past adaptations. This Girl of Steel was raised on part of the destroyed planet Krypton and watched everyone around her die. “terrible manners” in his youth before arriving on Earth.

Alcock is best known for her role as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the series' early episodes. Game Of Thrones spin off Dragon House.

Sean Gunn – Maxwell Lord (rumor)

Sean Gunn, brother of DC Studios co-CEO, has been cast as villain Maxwell Lord – a role he will reprise Wonder Woman 1984It's Pedro Pascal. A report from Deadline indicates that Lord will be at least mentioned in Supermanbut it's unclear if Gunn will appear in a cameo.

Maxwell Lord will mark the first live-action DCU role for Gunn, but he will play two voice roles in Creature Commandos like Weasel and GI Robot. He previously played the Kraglin Ravager in the guardians of the galaxy trilogy.

Superman releases in theaters on July 11, 2025.