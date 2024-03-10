Oscars 2024: Here's how to watch and what to expect at Hollywood's biggest night

ANGELS — As Hollywood gathers Sunday for the 96th Academy Awards, the blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer” is expected to comfortably dominate all competition – including its companion release, “Barbie” – in an election year that could turn as a crowning achievement for Christopher. Nolan.

The Oscars, which begin Sunday at 4 p.m. on ABC, will be held an hour earlier than usual due to daylight saving time. But time difference aside, this year's show fits into many tried-and-true Oscar traditions. Jimmy Kimmel is back as host. Past winners are returning en masse as presenters. And a major studio epic is poised to win major awards.

Still, a lot is riding on this year's show. Demonstrators are expected to protest the war between Israel and Hamas near the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The police reinforced their already significant presence. The war in Ukraine will be present in the minds of some participants, notably the journalist-filmmakers behind the favorite documentary “20 Days in Mariupol”. And with the presidential election in full swing, politics could be a compelling topic despite an awards season that's largely taking place in a vacuum.

Hollywood also has plenty of storm clouds to worry about.

Jimmy Kimmel says his partnership with his wife and producer Molly McNearney is what allows him to confidently host the Oscars for a fourth time.

The cinematic year 2023 has been defined by a prolonged strike on the future of an industry which must reckon with the arrival of streaming, artificial intelligence and the evolution of the tastes of cinema buffs who have put in tests even the most profitable brands. The academy, while also nominating films like “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things,” hosted both “Oppenheimer,” the leading nominee with 13 nominations, and Greta Gerwig's “Barbie,” the most big success of the year with more than $1.4. billion dollars in ticket sales and eight nominations.

HOW TO WATCH

Prior to the ABC broadcast, a red carpet pre-show will begin at 3:30 p.m. PDT.

The show will be available for streaming via ABC.com and the ABC app with a cable subscription. You can also watch through services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT &T TV and FuboTV.

WHAT’S IN RESERVE FOR TELECASTING

Five past winners from each acting category will announce the winners together for the first time since 2009. Among the many presenters announced are: Zendaya, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong' o, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage and Bad Bunny.

All nominated best original songs will be performed, including the most likely winner, “What Was I Made For” from “Barbie,” which will be performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. The others are: “I’m Just Ken,” with Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson; “The Fire Inside,” from “Flamin’ Hot,” performed by Becky G; “It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste from “American Symphony”; and “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” from “Killers of the Flower Moon,” performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers.

WHO ARE THE FAVORITES?

“Oppenheimer” won the producers', directors' and actors' awards, making it the clear favorite for best picture. The film is also expected to win in a number of other categories. Nolan is expected to win his first Academy Award for Best Director, while Robert Downey Jr. (Best Supporting Actor) and Cillian Murphy (Best Actor) are also expected to win their first Oscars. Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) could challenge Murphy.

With the drama “Oppenheimer” scheduled, the biggest drama of the evening finds itself in the best actress category. Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) and Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) have almost equal chances of winning. While an Oscar for Stone, won for his performance in “La La Land,” would be his second statuette, a win for Gladstone would make Oscar history. No Native American has ever won a competitive Oscar.

Even though “Barbie” beat (and helped lift) “Oppenheimer” at the box office, it seems likely that it will take a back seat to Nolan's film at the Oscars. Gerwig was notably overlooked for the best director award, sparking an outcry that some, even Hillary Clinton, said was mimicking the patriarchy parodied in the film.

As a supporting actress, Da'Vine Joy Randolph has been a lock all season for her performance in Alexander Payne's “The Holdovers.”

WHAT ELSE TO LOOK FOR

Composer John Williams, 92, is expected to attend the ceremony at which he is nominated for the 49th time for best score, for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Meanwhile, Godzilla will go to the Oscars for the first time, with “Godzilla Minus One.” ” landing a nomination for best visual effects.

Also for the first time, two non-English-language films are in the running for best picture: the German Auschwitz drama “The Zone of Interest” and the French legal drama “Anatomy of a Fall.” “The Zone of Interest” is the favorite to win the best international film award.

Historically, the presence of big films in the Oscars' list of biggest awards has been beneficial for broadcast audiences. The largest Oscar audience ever was when James Cameron's “Titanic” won the Oscars in 1998.

Last year's ceremony, which featured a very different nominee for best picture in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” was watched by 18.7 million people, up 12 percent from the previous year. ABC and the academy hope to continue the upward trend after a nadir in 2021, when 9.85 million people watched a pandemic-diminished TV broadcast moved to Los Angeles' Union Station.

