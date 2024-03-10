Hollywood heads to Oscars with 'Oppenheimer' as favorite

Hollywood celebrities are gathering Sunday to celebrate the best movie performances at the annual Academy Awards, a ceremony expected to turn into a toast to the hit atomic bomb drama “Oppenheimer.”

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returns for the fourth time to host the film industry's highest honors at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

“Oppenheimer,” the three-hour drama directed by Christopher Nolan, leads with 13 nominations. The film is the favorite to win the prestigious Best Picture award, capping its run of other major awards this year.

“If the best picture isn't 'Oppenheimer,' it will be one of the biggest upsets, if not the biggest upset, in Oscar history,” said Scott Feinberg, awards editor at The Hollywood Reporter. .

After a year 2023 marked by actor and writer strikes, the Oscars give Hollywood the opportunity to celebrate two global successes. “Oppenheimer” and the feminist doll adventure “Barbie,” another best picture nominee, grossed a combined $2.4 billion in a summer box office battle dubbed “Barbenheimer.”

Oscar producers said they planned unannounced appearances and other surprises to entertain audiences at home.

“My biggest hope is that they go through a range of emotions with us, that they feel happiness and joy, and that we maybe make them shed a tear,” said executive producer Raj Kapoor . “And then, somehow, they feel connected and inspired to live their dreams as well.”

Nominated supporting actor Ryan Gosling will sing the '80s rock anthem “I'm Just Ken” from “Barbie.” Members of the Osage Nation will perform the song “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Cillian Murphy, the Irish actor who played physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer as he led the race to build the first atomic bomb, is considered the favorite for best actor. Murphy's main competition, according to awards experts, is “The Holdovers” star Paul Giamatti.





Best actress could go to Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the true story of a murderous plot to take over lucrative Osage oil rights in 1920s Oklahoma. takes away, Gladstone would be the first Native American actress to win an acting Oscar.

Gladstone's rivals include Emma Stone, a former Oscar winner, nominated this year for her role as a woman raised from the dead in the dark and wacky comedy “Poor Things.”

The supporting actor race features “Oppenheimer” star Robert Downey Jr., who plays the scientist's professional nemesis, and Sterling K. Brown of “American Fiction.”

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, lauded for her role as a grieving mother in “The Holdovers,” competes for the best supporting actress award against Danielle Brooks of “The Color Purple” and others.





“Barbie,” last year’s No. 1 film with $1.4 billion in global ticket sales, could be left out of the biggest awards. Billie Eilish's “Barbie” Ballad “What Was I Made For?” is likely to win the original song award, Feinberg said, and could win the awards for costume and production design.

For Nolan, this evening could bring him his first Oscar for directing, as well as the prize for adapted screenplay. The director of “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception” and other acclaimed films has never seen a film win Best Picture.

The ceremony could end with “Christopher Nolan's industry-wide coronation,” Feinberg said. With “Oppenheimer,” “he has presented the best possible argument for why he deserves this recognition.”