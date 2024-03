These Barbies Partyed With Chanel The Night Before The Oscars

By LINDSEY BAHR (AP Film Writer) BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) The day before the Oscars is no time to relax in Hollywood. For many nominees, including Barbie star Margot Robbie, that meant a stop at the historic Beverly Hills hotel for Chanel and Charles Finch's 15th annual pre-Oscar dinner. Robbie was in very good company, with other Oscar nominees including Best Supporting Actress DaVine Joy Randolph, as well as America Ferrera, Sandra Hller, Justine Triet, Cord Jefferson, Jonathan Glazer and Celine Song, who are all expected at the Dolby Theater on Sunday evening. They gathered on the picturesque patio of the famous Polo Lounge for cocktails before the private dinner on a clear, cool night in Beverly Hills. Robert De Niro was among the first to arrive, but before long, space was filled with stars. Kristen Stewart and her financier Dylan Meyer chatted with Daniel Kaluuya near a conveniently placed heat lamp, while Chlo Sevigny surveyed the room from a few feet away. Elsewhere, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann found an elusive seat to sip their drinks, although Apatow jumped at the feat when JR came over to say hello. Triet and his Fallout star Hller stayed close, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn chatted with David O. Russell, while Adrien Brody and Patrick Dempsey chatted in another corner and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was making the rounds. Other members of the crowd included Usher (a self-proclaimed Oppenheimer fan who also wore leggings), Ava DuVernay, Michael Keaton, Molly Sims, Maya Rudolph, Tessa Thompson, James Marsden, Kerry Washington, Rebecca Hall and Dominic Sessa. The event started quite humbly. Finch said that 30 years ago he started hosting it because his friends had nowhere to go the day before the Oscars. 15 years ago, Chanel came on board as a partner, bringing even more star power with brand ambassadors like Stewart, Robbie, Lily-Rose Depp and Phoebe Tonkin. I'm terrified of giving dinners, Finch said. I seem like I'm very outgoing, and I am, but it actually makes me really nervous. Robbie, nominated for an Oscar as producer of Barbie, was in high spirits ahead of the big day. In addition to her red carpet look, she also used Chanel in the film, with clothes, accessories and bags for her stereotypical Barbie. It just sort of served the moment and the story so that it never felt forced or out of place. It was very Barbie, Robbie said. We were also able to recreate some looks that I love, the one worn by Claudia Schiffer, which is just a great reference for Barbie in general. It was really fun. She also said she's looking forward to cheering on Billie Eilish and Ryan Gosling, who both perform nominated original songs live on Sunday's show, which starts an hour earlier than usual at 7 p.m. EDT. I'm so excited, Robbie said. I think it's going to be amazing.

