Priyanka Chopra praises Nita Ambani after missing Jamnagar stunt | Bollywood





Actress Priyanka Chopra opened up about her parents and her growing up years until she was crowned Miss World. At the finale of the 71st edition of Miss World in Mumbai, Priyanka, who is currently in the United States, shared her thoughts through a video message. She also praised and praised Nita Ambani for receiving the Miss World Humanitarian Award. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt calls Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone her inspiration) Priyanka Chopra shared a video message from the United States. Priyanka talks about her parents In her post, Priyanka said, “Purpose, a word that has always meant a lot to me, because of the experiences I have had personally. Growing up, I watched my mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, and father not only carry out their duties as doctors in the Indian Army, provide for us but also use their knowledge, position and talents to help those who need it. I remember the countless hours my brother and I spent where they used their days off to help those who didn't. “I do not have access to proper medical care. Today, I have had the chance to continue my life journey surrounded by women who have redefined the absolute essence of femininity. Their power, their beauty and their ability to change the world.” Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Priyanka shares what Julia Morley told her The actor also spoke about Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Organization. She said: “In 2000, when I had the opportunity to not only compete but be crowned Miss World, I was introduced to the idea of ​​beauty with purpose, an initiative by Ms. Morley , who reminded us that the Miss World title was not a goal. it was just about looking good, it was about using the platform to question our inner duty and channel it. It taught me, at the age of 18, that we only make a difference when we walk the walk and talk the talk up front. Priyanka praises Nita Ambani Priyanka said about Nita Ambani, I have had the honor and privilege of knowing the phenomenal Mrs. Nita Ambani for a few years now. She is someone I admire and respect for everything she does. I have witnessed what goes on behind the scenes and witnessed her passion, commitment and attention to detail in everything she does. To me, Nita Maam embodies exactly what Ms. Morley tried to instill in our young minds back then. Over the years, I have witnessed the profound impact of Nita Maam through her various activities. She is not only a respectable educator, philanthropist and businesswoman, but also an ardent advocate and protector of Indian arts. With utmost dedication, she has consistently brought Indian art and culture to the global stage. Nita maam wears all these hats and more with a warm smile and so much compassion. Her journey is the epitome of the philosophy of beauty with purpose. Tonight, as we honor Nita maam, let us celebrate not only her achievements, but also the joy, empowerment and growth she brought to so many lives, she also said. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

