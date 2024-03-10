How to watch (and stream) the 2024 Oscars | National Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) It's the Oscars' time to shine.

After an unusually busy awards season that included the Emmys, Grammys, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes, the Oscars will award the highest distinction in cinema in 23 categories.

Even in his 96th year, the Oscars find ways to reinvent themselves, with a new start time The goal is to crown the winner of the best before-bedtime photo.

What time do the Oscars start?

The Oscars start an hour earlier this year, at 7 p.m. EST and 4 p.m. PDT. This D is important, it's the first day of summer time in the USA. ABC is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

What if I want to stream the Oscars?

For cord cutters, the show can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and Fubo TV.

I don't live in the United States. How can I watch the Oscars?

The Oscars are widely broadcast beyond the United States. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a practical Guide to the more than 200 international territories that broadcast the Oscars.

How can I watch the red carpet?

The Oscars red carpet (yes, it's back to red this year after opt for a champagne color in 2023) is a major fashion showcase. Oscar nominees and winners from the past, present and future pose and mingle before the ceremony.

With an earlier start time, the mat will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern/12:30 p.m. Pacific.

ABC will broadcast its countdown to the Oscars: from the red carpet live! » starting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC News Live.

The Associated Press will livestream the star arrivals and interviews in two livestreams available at APNews.com and YouTube.

Is there a way to watch the Oscars after-parties?

Oscar winners, and even stars who aren't at the ceremony, flock to the Vanity Fair party after the show is over. Where is it new Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan were attacked last year, and Will Smith and his family danced the night after the famous Slap moment and his Best Actor Award in 2022.

The AP will livestream the arriving stars starting at 11 p.m. Eastern on YouTube.

I have to prepare my lessons for the Oscars. What is likely to win and how can I watch the nominated films?

AP film writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle have made their predictions for this year's show. Their assessment of the best categories explains the hotly contested Best Actress race, why Oppenheimer is in for a big night, and other trivia. They also made predictions in all 23 categories, ranging from short films to makeup and hairstyling.

This year's nominees are widely available to stream. The AP compiled a guide to where to look them, whether you're trying to catch a movie before the show or catching up after the show.

