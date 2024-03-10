Ileana D'Cruz posts rare and cute photos with partner Michael Dolan | Bollywood





Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who has been enjoying motherhood since the birth of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan, often shares glimpses of her happy family moments with her fans. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram account to share a few photos with her boyfriend, Michael Dolan, with the caption Party People (followed by a deer emoji). Ileana D'Cruz keeps her partner Michael Dolan off her social media. In one photo, the Barfi actor can be seen resting his face on his partner's shoulder, both smiling happily for the camera. In another photo, Ileana takes a selfie while her partner makes goofy expressions. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 last year and revealed the name and news to her fans a few days later. She introduced her first child by sharing a cute photo on August 5 last year. In the photo, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan', can be seen sleeping. Sharing the photo, she wrote: “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy into the world. Hearts are beyond full. Recently, Ileana also posted a note on the challenges of motherhood. It's been a while since I've actually taken a photo of myself or posted anything here. Between being a full-time mom and running the house, I can't seem to find time for myself. I'm mostly in pajamas and with a messy, unattractive mommy bun to keep my hair away from my little munchkins grasping hands and so the thought of pouting for a selfie just doesn't really cross my mind haha. The truth is that some days have been incredibly difficult. Being sleep deprived doesn't help lol, she wrote. “I'm certainly not trying to sound like I'm complaining because this darling child was the best thing that ever happened to me,” she added. On the work front, Ileana recently starred in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda, which released on Women's Day, March 8. The film, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, also stars Varun Sharma and Karan Kundrra in crucial roles. The film revolves around the issue of obsession with fair skin, portraying Ileana as a dark-complexioned girl facing challenges in marriage.

