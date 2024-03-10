Driver pleads guilty to reduced charge in crash that killed actor Treat Williams





BENNINGTON, VT (WEIGHT) THE driver accused of causing accident that slain actor Treat Williams in June 2023, he accepted a plea deal in court Friday morning. Williams was riding a motorcycle near Dorset, Vt., last summer when a car, driven by Ryan Koss, 35, attempted to turn left and entered Williams' path, state police said. State of Vermont at the time.

Williams, unable to avoid the accident, was thrown from the motorcycle. Authorities said he was seriously injured and was airlifted to a hospital in Albany, New York. where he was pronounced dead. He was 71 years old. Koss, the general creative director of the Dorset Theater Festival who I knew the actor and his family through Vermont Theater Community initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross negligence resulting in death in September. Treat Williams Remembers Vermont Community

On Friday, Koss pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge that will allow him to avoid prison time. He received a one-year suspended sentence and, as part of his probation, his driving license will be revoked for one year. Koss must also complete a community-based restorative justice program regarding the misdemeanor charge. If he commits a crime or violates his probation within the next year, he faces up to two years in prison. I made a left turn that collided with an oncoming motorcycle, and it was my responsibility to prevent that from happening, Koss said Friday, apologizing to his wife. Williams, Pam, and their two children, Gill and Ellie. FILE Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of Second Act in New York on December 12, 2018. Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the television series Everwood and the film Hair, died on Monday, June 12, 2023. after a motorcycle accident in Vermont, state police said. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Gill Williams, the late actor's 32-year-old son, addressed Koss, saying, “I've spent months now thinking about everything that could be hurtful, and I don't want to do that.” Instead, Gill, wearing his father's jacket, sat across from Koss and forgave him. I forgive you, and I hope you forgive yourself, and I don't want you to go to prison, he added. The family didn't want to press charges or send Koss to prison, he said. After the accident, Koss called Williams' wife to tell her what had happened, said Bennington County Prosecutor Erica Marthage, who said Koss took responsibility for the accident from the start. accident. Princess of Wales appears in first photo since operation, amid wild speculation

It's very difficult for this to happen because of someone's negligence, Gill added, urging people to take driving much more seriously and be careful around motorcycles. Statements from Williams' wife, Pam, and daughter, who did not attend the hearing, were read aloud. Pam Williams said in her statement that it was a tragic accident and she hopes Koss can forgive himself. “Our lives will never be the same, our family has been torn apart and there is a huge void that cannot be filled,” she wrote in her statement. Daughter Ellie Williams wrote in her statement that she was too angry and hurt at the time to forgive Koss, but that she hopes she will in the future. I will never feel my fathers hugging again; being able to get his advice again, introduce him to my future husband, ask him to walk me down the aisle, introduce him to my babies and make him cry when I name my first son after him, said a victim advocate reading her statement. . The Associated Press contributed to this report.

