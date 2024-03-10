Taapsee Pannu opens up about the 'harsh reality' of Bollywood camps; congratulates Priyanka Chopra-Deepika, Anushka, Alia Bhatt





Taapsee Pannu has made a mark in the film industry with her distinct choice of roles. Currently, she is focusing on promoting her upcoming film, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the difficulties she faces in connecting with the influential circles of Bollywood. She pointed out that her reluctance to attend all-night parties reduced her chances of landing roles in big-budget films. Taapsee Pannu opens up about the harsh reality of Bollywood camps In a recent Zoom interaction, popular Bollywood actress Taaposee Pannu mentioned that she was advised to message influential people so that they invite her to their birthday celebrations. However, she couldn't do it because it didn't fit her personality. She also couldn't stay up late because she woke up early. As the actress does not drink or smoke, she feels out of place at such gatherings. Instead, Taapsee prefers to party with close friends where she enjoys dancing and eating. She added: “I can’t party with people I don’t know well; main kya baat karungi (what am I going to talk about). People know I won't come, so they don't call me either. However, that doesn't mean I won't have a job if I don't party. That being said, Taapsee admitted that attending parties gives access to Bollywood circles. She also mentioned that she finds inspiration from her fellow actors. She expressed her admiration for Priyanka Chopra's achievements and the career decisions taken by Anushka Sharma. She said: Look at Deepika Padukone, it's not that she has faced any controversies, but see how elegantly she rides that. For Alia Bhatt, you could say she's been handed things on a platter, but she's making the most of the opportunities. She revealed that Bollywood has its own groups. The issue of nepotism revolves around access. Although she feels that she would not be considered unsuitable for a role in a big-budget film, she might not be recommended for the role because her name is not as familiar as actors associated with camps specific. She said: Bollywood camps are here. The nepotism debate we're talking about is about the problem of access. If a big budget movie is made, I'm sure no one will disrespect me by saying I'm not right for the role, but I might not get the role because my name won't be brought up as that of the other actors who are part of the camps. , they would be recommended for the role. She added: “The harsh reality is that big films are about access and I don’t have that access to get into this theater. She then mentioned that parties serve as a way to enter certain groups. By socializing and building friendships, opportunities for collaboration present themselves. However, she finds the process of attending late night parties exhausting and exhausting. She added: “I can’t stand it. It is not me. So you might as well take the harder route to make a lot of films and a lot of good work. I don't have the freedom to do bad work because a bad film will cost me a lot of money because I don't have access to the camps to compensate. Taapsee Pannu's work front Taapsee Pannu's last film was Dunki, released in 2023, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film directed by Rajkumar Hirani also starred Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in important roles. The talented actress is set to appear in the film Woh Ladki Hai Kahan alongside Pratik Gandhi. Additionally, she is involved in the sequel of her popular Netflix film Haseen Dilruba, titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, where Vikrant Massey also plays a lead role. READ ALSO : Taapsee Pannu opens up about her relationship with beau Mathias Boe; calls marriage speculation stupid

