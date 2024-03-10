Watch “Live with Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars” from Hollywood on Monday after the Academy Awards





ANGELS — “Live with Kelly and Mark” is back after the Oscars this year. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos take over the Dolby Theater just hours after the final Oscar was handed out, but preparations for their show begin long before that, and Kelly greets the lucky winners moments after they accept their Oscars. Imagine the thrill! You're just steps from the Dolby Theater stage and you can talk to the winner just moments after their life has been changed forever. “And they're not completely in their bodies. And I would say they're not quite in the right mind when they come backstage, so they tell us all kinds of crazy things,” Kelly said. “And then, you know, you'll run into them a year later and they have no memory of being there. It's kind of a fascinating out-of-body experience that you can witness over and over again.” And viewers will be able to share the excitement with Kelly, this time joined by her husband Mark for the first time. “I used to go to all the parties, but now it’s a lot of work,” he said. When was the last time you had a “sleepless night”? “After the Oscars are over, I put on my bathrobe and my fuzzy slippers and I walk down the hallway from my, you know, hotel room to the production office, which is a suite of hotel rooms,” Kelly said. The hosts must prepare for a live show early the next morning, with only the opening done in advance. “We put ourselves in movies. And it's like we picked and selected cultural moments throughout the history of the Oscars that we thought we could pull off best,” Kelly said. Mark may be the newbie here, but as a professional actor, he has an advantage on Oscar night. “He has such a natural ease with people. And unlike me, Mark knows most of the actors we're going to talk to,” Kelly explained. “I'm looking forward to it, especially behind the scenes, because as an actor you never think it's actually going to happen to you. You never think you're actually going to win an Oscar. I mean, you think about it , you dream about it. I think the things you think about, wouldn't they be cool?'” Marc said. Very cool, and by the way, it never gets old to me: the power of winning an Oscar and the energy of this audience is unlike anything I've experienced anywhere else.

Copyright 2024 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7news.com/live-with-kelly-and-mark-after-oscars-show-dolby-theater-hollywood/14510374/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos