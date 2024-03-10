Election fever grips Bollywood and the Indian financial sector

Indian farmers watch clouds to predict rains. Bowlers throw blades of grass to detect whether they are bowling into or against the wind. Late fall conversations usually turn to the approaching winter. Similarly, the advent of election season brings increased hubbub among political pundits and talking heads, or hyperactivity on the part of central investigating agencies. Two other indicators currently provide clear indications of the approach of the elections: Bollywood releases and regulatory measures in the financial sector.

Bollywood's right underbelly is in the spotlight this election, with a long list of films awaiting release before April-May. Bollywood's default mode of politics, particularly in the 1960s and 1970s, was socialism, with storylines focusing on repressive feudal hierarchy or big capital exploiting the dispossessed. The advent of economic reforms in 1991 changed the dominant leitmotif; the steep arc of Indian cinema history now tilts decidedly to the right, highlighting the imagined persecution of the religious majority.

The films released so far have a biased narrative and take liberties with historical facts, in line with contemporary political grammar. A review (rb.gy/lrjnay) of the film Article 370 in the Indian Express noted: Mixing fact with fiction and a few practical untruths, delving into the right-wing account of Jawaharlal Nehrus' mistakes in Kashmir and the Maharaja Hari Singh's inclination towards India. Article 370 presents the removal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the then government as a master class in statecraft. Circumventing constitutional obligations along the way is just a necessary evil. »

It is indeed interesting to note that the ruling political party considers feature films, in addition to social media platforms and traditional media, as an effective vehicle to propagate its message. Apart from Section 370, some of the other films to be released include, among others, a film on Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar and a film on the Naxalite movement in central India. Even some books containing stories that draw on the ruling party's main electoral narrative are published. For example, historian Vikram Sampath's book, Waiting For Shiva, about the controversial and controversial Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, was published recently, just before the elections, even as courts hear arguments over the status of the structures .

Even the financial sector is rallying behind election messages. The country's largest commercial bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has expressed its helplessness in complying with the Supreme Court's February 15 order on electoral bonds. The court had ordered the SBI to provide details by March 6 of all parties purchasing electoral bonds and all political parties encashing them. The SBI waited until March 4, two days before the deadline, to plead with the court to be granted time until June 30, well after the elections and the formation of the new government, to compile details.

In this context, it might be instructive to look at Section 19 of the State Bank of India Act. The relevant article gives the government, the largest shareholder with a 57.49% stake, the right to appoint a chairman and four managing directors as well as a majority of non-executive directors to the bank's board. It has been suggested that this power has the capacity to produce political dividends. Advocate Kapil Sibal argued during the hearing on electoral bonds that even though the ordinary voter has no idea about political donations, the Center is aware of such information “through the SBI, implicitly pointing towards the government's influence on the management of the SBI. It is also difficult not to discern the influence of the government on the management of the SBI. political implications of the banks' prayer for a deadline until June 30 .

The tightening of the regulatory noose by financial sector regulators, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in recent weeks also reflects a growing sense of unease over to the irrational exuberance of Indian capital markets and financial circles. institutions, which could represent a political risk for the electoral campaign. The first player to feel the effects was Paytm Payments Bank, an organization that has faced regulatory action every year since 2018 (except 2020 during the pandemic) and survived to tell the tale until the guillotine fell this February 15. The bank's management played fast and loose with the RBI's know-your-customer norms, each time avoiding the regulatory noose while appearing to thumb its nose at the authorities by ignoring the need to address regulatory violations . This brinkmanship has reached its expiration date this election season.

RBI also initiated prompt regulatory action against certain non-bank banks displaying risky lending behavior: IIFL Finance was asked to stop its gold lending activities, JM Financial Products was ordered to cease and desist. Refrain from any form of financing against shares and debentures. Sebi followed. by prohibiting the JM Finance group entity from subscribing to debt issues.

It can be argued that violations in Paytms were common knowledge for some time and yet they were given a long rope. A somewhat similar argument has been made about non-banks as the RBI has been warning for almost a year about the rampant growth in unsecured retail lending and the risks associated with it. You just need to connect the dots to understand what precipitated the action now.