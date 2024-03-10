After the strikes: Fran Drescher on the outlook for work in Hollywood

It seems there are more reasons to smile now, with the actors' strike over and the red carpets once again packed. But in Hollywood, it's not quite business as usual. The great labor conflict is still fresh in people's minds.

Last year, writers and actors walked out after contract negotiations with film and television producers failed, following a clash over issues including compensation for streaming shows and use of artificial intelligence. The studios, faced with severe economic difficulties and declining film attendance, made some concessions from the start, but for the writers and actors, this was far from enough.

For actors, union president Fran Drescher of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists led the charge.

On the picket line last year, Drescher said, “We are being systematically evicted from our livelihoods.”

Asked if the union’s position was unrealistic, Drescher responded: “It’s not unrealistic; it's realistic. What the hell are we doing? Moving furniture on the Titanic? We will all sink unless we save ourselves here and now from people. who really hurt good people. »

And she said the same things to studio heads face to face.

Part of the new deal was struck at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters in Los Angeles. Drescher pointed to her chair at the conference table: “I've sat here, day after day. And then the four CEOs across from us and their lawyers. That's really where we clashed.”

In the glass-walled conference room, the two sides were physically close, but often miles apart, and at first neither side was really in the mood to compromise.

“I mean, here are the most powerful people in Hollywood telling me, 'The best, the last, the finale,'” Drescher said. “And I said, 'I understand what those three words mean, but I tell you, if we don't understand this and that, it's a deal breaker.'”

Drescher said the tone in the room was mostly civil, but overall the negotiations had been a brutal experience. “Sometimes I felt nauseous,” she said. “When I was going out, I was like, 'Oh, my God. I need to sit down. I need something cold to drink. I need to go to the women's room. I need everything at once and right away, 'because it takes a lot of work from you.”

Smith asked: “Do you think people underestimated you?”

“Yes, absolutely,” Drescher replied. “Not the people who know me very well. They know me and they expected no less.”

But the studio bosses? “They didn’t see me coming, no, not them.”

And after nearly four months, agreement was reached on a new deal that gave union members much of what they were asking for, as SAG-AFTRA's Duncan Crabtree Ireland explained: “The The entire package provides more than $1 billion in new salary and benefit plan funding over the life of the contract.

Essentially, the deal gives actors and writers, among other things, a whole new tail for streaming programs and a say in how their AI-generated footage will be used.

The new contract was honestly better than some expected. Drescher noted, “George Clooney said, 'I would have bet my house and lost that you couldn't have gotten this deal.'”

Certainly, the contract negotiations were a trial by fire, but Fran Drescher is no stranger to the ordeal.

For example, “The Nanny,” the '90s series that Drescher helped create and made her a household name, almost didn't happen. The main sponsor felt that Drescher's character, Fran Fine, would be closer to Central America if she was not Jewish, but Italian.

Drescher, a Jewish New Yorker from Queens, stood her ground: “I actually said, 'The nanny, Fran Fine, must be Jewish,' because I knew that was the world I was for the most comfortable and easiest to write. me to play, because it was so second nature to me.”

The sponsor gave in. Fran Fine was Jewish and “The Nanny” was a hit.

Smith said: “You stuck to your guns and went with what was authentic to you?

“Yes, exactly, because if I hadn't and the show had failed, the feeling of regret for not having followed my instincts would have tormented me – probably still,” Drescher said.

And she had experienced even worse: in 1985, Drescher was raped during a home invasion. She forced herself to memorize her attacker's face so she could identify him to a police sketch artist. “We captured him, just describing to him what was still on my mind,” she said.

And after being diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2000, she founded a women's health movement, Cancer Schmancer.

According to Drescher, the tough times helped toughen her up for the challenge of leading a union through a very public — and often very nasty — strike.

She says she was made for that moment: “Oh, without a doubt. It was a defining moment and the amalgamation of my life experience. Everything – the good, the bad, the worst, the best, my ego of stardom, all of it – it all happened in that moment of truth. And thank God it paid off.”

But it may not be over. The 1923 Hollywood strike would have encouraged other unions to take action themselves. And when asked whether his own union might strike again, Drescher gave no guarantees.

“Here's the thing: Let's make a deal and we won't have to strike. We won't.” to want hit. We never want to strike. But it took them longer than expected to realize that we were serious and that there was, you know, a new girl in town.

“Maybe they will think differently now,” Drescher said. “It's like, 'Let's not go through this again. Let's just sit down and have a meeting of the minds.' You know, there are ways to spend less money, folks. But don't look my way.

Smith asked: “What about your career in front of the camera?

“What? I'll never work again! There's a blacklist with only one name on it!” Drescher laughs.

But these days, she's glad she helped the industry through a tough time and did it her way.

Still, she says she doesn't care if she's not re-elected union president: “I'm making my case. It might not be popular. And I'll respect that, you know, the Democracy is complicated. I am not. a dictator. But I will stand my ground.

And tonight, Fran Drescher will be on the Oscars red carpet – a star of the small screen who has found her place among the giants of the big screen.

“I'm not going to feel like a violent shrink because I'm not In anything, because I'm in it All!” she says.

Do you feel like you earned your place there this year? “I do, I do!” she laughed. “I won't feel inadequate. I feel adequate!”



