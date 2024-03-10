The real-life inspiration behind Kens Mojo Dojo Casa

When barbie Production designer Sarah Greenwood and production designer Katie Spencer decided to create Margot Robbie's Malibu mansion. They came into the world as fresh as Barbie herself. They had never owned any of the dolls or her dream house. Their first inspiration was director Greta Gerwig's script, and then came their shared love of vintage American simplicity and joy, applied to a pink, toy-like wonderland. They based their paradise on grand dream homes, like the famous Kaufmann House in Palm Springs, and placed this idyllic paradise inside the point on Barbies I.

One of barbieOne of the company's greatest achievements is the immersive world created by its production team. From the nostalgic, stunning costumes to the candy-colored world that Barbie and her friends inhabit, the film is a delicious treat for the eyes. Everything in Barbie Land had to look a bit like a toy, so Greenwood and Spencer scaled everything down by 23 percent to make the human actors look a bit oversized. There were also no walls in the houses in Barbie Lands, allowing viewers to see from one location to another. As Spencer told Daily Beasts Obsessed, Barbies have no self-awareness. They have no embarrassment. They don't have anything like that. Greenwood likened their purity to a quality of Adam and Eve.

And then the Kens moved in, and everything must have fallen apart.

Tired of being sidelined for the benefit of the women in their lives, barbieThe Kens (led by Ryan Gosling in a ridiculous mink coat) finally gave up on their stranding and decided to assert their dominance, covering Barbie Land in all their cheesy accessories. Oversized electronics, workout equipment, dark colors, you know the vibe.

Speaking to Daily Beasts Obsessed about their design process, Spencer recalled the moment she and Greenwood contemplated the destruction they were about to cause to their magnificent creation. They asked Gerwig, do you really mean This ugly? As we can all see from the toxic man's paradise that was projected, his answer was a resounding yes.

Kens Mojo Dojo Casa House is an unholy mix of dark woods, horse images and leather. There's a living room door out front, one of those giant, hideous ergonomic office chairs in the living room, and way too many cowboy hats hanging on the wall. And of course, there's a giant punching bag in the back. Andrew Tate would feel right at home.

But where did the idea for all this hideousness come from? It turns out that Greenwood and Spencer approached this project with a specific reference point in mind: pop artist Richard Hamilton's 1956 collage. What makes today's homes so different and attractive?. Like the Mojo Dojo Casa House, the collage is a dissonant amalgamation of images, all assembled around the image of a naked muscular man holding a large orange lollipop in front of his belongings. It is a sublime feat of magnificent ugliness.

Describing the collage, Greenwood noted with admiration that everything was simply glued together. Nothing mixed. It's just stuck to this environment. And that was the main thing with Ken, that everything was integrated and glued together.

Ken never took apart anything about Barbie Land. Instead, he simply superimposed all of his belongings on top of hers, obscuring his identity while asserting his own. One thing Gerwig knew she wanted? TelevisionsTelevisions everywhere, as far as the eye can see. Ultimately, Greenwood reported, 21 televisions arrived on set. Of course, we didn't have any walls to put them on, so you put them on a fireplace, you put them on a tree, you put them on a hedge. They all broadcast the same images. You have these beautiful horses galloping slowly toward the camera, and it's just the most poetically melancholy image.

Anyone could probably draw a direct line between this horrible aesthetic and any number of people in their life, Spencer said, your worst boyfriend, or your younger brother, or whoever. But ultimately you put all these things together and then you discover that there is a kind of beauty in ugliness. You know, there's a kind of melancholy that comes with it all, inspired by everything you probably didn't want.

As stunning as many of us might find this decorating scheme, Greenwood admitted that after a while she came to recognize that it had real aesthetic qualities. When asked if anyone they knew actually wanted to live in the Mojo Dojo Casa House, Spencer cited a shocking statistic: 50% of the crew. Well, give yourself an idea of ​​what these undisclosed people might have had in common.