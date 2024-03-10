Entertainment
Oscar fever as Hollywood prepares for its big night
Hollywood rolls out the red carpet tonight for the biggest brawl in showbiz – the 96th Academy Awards, or just the old Oscars to you and me.
The iconic Dolby Theater at 6801 Hollywood Blvd will once again host the annual gong show with Jimmy Kimmel (once again) as host.
After Ireland's double victory last year for Ross White and Tom Berkeley's An Irish goodbye and Richard Baneham for visual effects on Avatar: The Way of Wateranother big night awaits Irish filmmakers and actors.
Leading the pack is Cillian Murphy, who is hotly tipped to win Best Actor for his starring role in Christopher Nolans. Oppenheimerwhich has an extraordinary total of 13 nominations.
Corkman Murphy seems unassailable. He faces Paul Giamatti in Alexander Paynes' bittersweet (what else?) Christmas movie LeftoversBradley Cooper for MaestroColman Domingo for Rustin and Jeffrey Wright for American fiction.
However, no other performance in the last year seems to have impressed critics and moviegoers as much as Murphy's unflinching but contradictory portrayal of the father of the atomic bomb.
Talk to Morning Ireland during the week, the 47-year-old actor was as usual, serene and philosophical.
“What will happen, what will it be, you know?” he said. “And we'll be a good bunch there. You kind of get to know some of these people on the circuit and they're people that you really, really admire and it's nice to be able to celebrate films collectively together.”
Oscars: the nominees – and the winners – Sunday evening
Will Oppenheimer take the best photo too? It seems likely, even in a strong domain that also includes American fiction, Anatomy of a fall, barbie, Leftovers, Maestro, Past lives And The area of interest.
Here is the full list of nominees.
Then again, the Motion Picture Academy, which is made up of thousands of movie insiders who make Nero-like decisions about who goes home with a golden statuette, can be an inscrutable group.
As we've seen over the years, many superb films have succumbed to their whims and lesser films have taken home the top prizes.
Poor thingsthe surreal steampunk fantasy from Dublin-based film company Element Pictures, is nominated for 11 awards – a record for an Irish-produced film and the second most nominated film this year behind Oppenheimer.
The Element team is in Hollywood to toast the film's success, but the film's co-producer Ed Guiney insists bagging one of these iconic gold statuettes is not at first plan of his concerns.
“I don’t know what will happen that night, whether we will walk away with prizes or not, but in a way that matters less,” he told RT Entertainment last week.
“The nominations are what really make the film powerful in terms of getting audiences to see it and we got that – we just passed $100 million worldwide the other day.
“But also, this is the last moment where we will all celebrate Poor things and then it will be over. All good things must come to an end, so I'm also looking forward to the other side of the Oscars.
“I can’t wait to move on to new things.”
The other big film of the evening is Martin Scorsese's historical drama. Flower Moon Killers with 10 nominations and it seems certain that the film's lead actress, Lily Gladstone, will walk away with the Best Actress award.
After a struggle to make dear old Oscar more diverse, there was a lot of whining and squeaking tweets after one of last year's biggest hits. barbie failed to win Best Director for Greta Gerwig and Actress in a Leading Role for Margot Robbie.
However, the story of the plastic fantasy going through an existential crisis is in the running for Best Picture, but unless the Academy makes another of its perverse decisions, it seems unlikely that it will be able to stand up to the juggernaut of rewards that is the film. Oppenheimer.
Tonight is also an opportunity for Tinseltown to regain its momentum.
Jimmy Kimmels' jokes are in danger of being poisoned after a difficult year for Hollywood. The world had barely emerged from the pandemic when the film industry came to a screeching halt during the SAG-AFTRA strike.
The host will get a respite from his duties with a range of guest presenters announcing and handing out the gongs.
According to Deadline, there will be a total of 42 celebrity presenters, including Brendan Fraser, who won an Oscar for The Bloody Mess of The whale last year, Ariana Grande, Dune star Zendaya, friend Lee Curtis, Sally Field, Dwayne Johnson, Ben Kingsley, Jessica Lange, film veteran and West Side Story with Rita Moreno, Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer.
Another break in the awards show will take place when the five nominated original songs are performed tonight, featuring Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson on scene. .
So get out the popcorn, it's going to be a long night.
Stay tuned to RT Entertainment until the wee hours tonight for our coverage of the lights, the camera and the action as it happens.
Oscar highlights will be broadcast on RT2 and RT Player at 9:35 p.m. Monday evening.
