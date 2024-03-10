Community Spotlight Week March 10 and Beyond – Macomb Daily





Disaster Preparedness “Part three of the disaster preparedness event will take place March 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby Township. Tickets are $5 per event for non-PPG fans. For more information and tickets, visit PackardProvingGrounds.org/Preparing-For-Disasters. Food Distribution Events Hope for the Hungry Food Pantry, through St. Peter Lutheran Church in Macomb, will distribute food from 1 to 2 p.m. March 21 at 24125 26 Mile Road, Ray Township. This will be a drive-thru event and those receiving food are asked to show their driver's license or state ID card. You must park in a parking space in the west parking lot and wait to be registered. Attendees may not pick up family other than their own unless arrangements have been made in advance. For more information, visit hopeforthehungrypantry.org. Fundraising Events Pétanque with the Brothers from 5:30 p.m. March 22 to midnight March 23 at Villa Penna, 43985 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights. Tickets are $75 per person and include a buffet dinner, beer and wine, and reserved seating. Only available in advance online at pétanqueaveclesbrothers.org. Proceeds benefit Capuchin ministries. Pancake breakfast The Kiwanis Club of Mount Clemens and Trinity Boy Scout Troop 157 are hosting the 29th annual Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38900 Harper, Township of Clinton. Tickets are $10 for adults or $6 for children 12 and under. Rosco the Clown will be there from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Proceeds will be donated to local organizations. Toastmasters Meeting The Northeast Toastmasters meet at 6:45 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at Wayne County Community College, 19305 Vernier Rd, Harper Woods. For more information, call 313-720-8444 or email [email protected]. Events for Widowed Friends Dancing every Tuesday at the Polish Century Club, 33204 Maple Lane, Sterling Heights. Doors open at 6 p.m.; music from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The cost is $8 per person with a cash bar. A table will be reserved for widowed friends. Contact Victoria at 586-566-7936. Wood carving show Metro Carvers of Michigan is hosting the 42nd annual Artistic Creations in Wood wood carving show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 23-24 at the Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township. Admission is $7 for adults; free for children 12 and under. Includes Packard displays. Sculptures will be for sale. Raffles and door prizes. For more information, contact Sharon Hill at 586-537-3712 or [email protected]. Nonprofit and civic organizations that would like their events to be added to Community Spotlight should email event information to [email protected]. —Macomb Daily Staff

