2024 Oscar Nominees for Best Supporting Actor: Who are the Oscar nominees?





Next to the Best Picture category, it is in the Best Supporting Actor category that the expected clash between Barbie and Oppenheimer is most evident at the 2024 Oscars. The two films, which have established themselves as favorites of cinemas, saw their nominations differ. Follow the 2024 Oscars and the latest red carpet updates live online at As.com. Everything you need to know about the 2024 Oscars This category indeed prepares the ground for the expected duel between Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Gosling, who will face other esteemed actors. Here are the nominees: Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer Robert Downey Jr. is a leading contender in this category for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. His performance, capturing the character's attempt to discredit J. Robert Oppenheimer, firmly placed him among the favorites. Downey Jr. is no stranger to Oscar nominations, having previously been nominated for Chaplin and Tropic Thunder. Full screen Ryan Gosling for Barbie There is no Ken without Barbie, said Ryan Gosling, highlighting the omission of Margot Robbie among the nominees, unlike him. Gosling's portrayal of Ken in Barbie earned him a spot on this list, thanks to his convincing performance. This nomination could mark Gosling's first Oscar win, following his previous nominations for Best Actor in Half Nelson and La La Land. Full screen Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon Robert De Niro is another Oscar highlight, thanks to his role in Killers of the Flower Moon. While not a front-runner, this nomination adds to her impressive total of eight Oscar nominations, with wins for Raging Bull and The Godfather Part II. Full screen Robert De Niro. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage) Dominique Charriau WireImage Mark Ruffalo for The Poor Things Mark Ruffalo is up for his role as Duncan Wedderburn, the lawyer who wins the heart of Bella Baxter, the main character of Poor Things. This nomination could see him celebrated among the list of nominees for the film. Ruffalo has already been nominated for an Oscar three times, all in the category Best Supporting Actor category, for The Kids Are All Right, Foxcatcher and Spotlight. Full screen Mark Ruffalo attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci AUDE GUERRUCCI REUTERS Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction Sterling K. Brown rounds out the list of nominees with his role in American Fiction, where he plays Clifford Ellison, the brother of Jeffrey Wright's character. This film brought Brown his first Oscar nomination, positioning American Fiction as a potential surprise competitor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.as.com/entertainment/oscars-2024-best-supporting-actor-nominees-who-are-the-candidates-for-the-academy-awards-n/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos