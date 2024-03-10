Connect with us

Entertainment

I tried the Hollywood facial that makes Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling and Cillian Murphy glow during awards season.

I tried the Hollywood facial that makes Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling and Cillian Murphy glow during awards season.

 


The Hollywood stars of Margot Robbie and Emma Stone, barbieRyan Gosling and OppenheimerCillian Murphy has had a very busy three months, from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, BAFTA and SAG Awards, as well as numerous guild and critics' awards, to the Oscars.

With all the travel, makeup, champagne and late nights, how do they keep their skin glowing? This is where Hollywood's best kept secret comes into play. Carasoin, a West Hollywood nestled on Santa Monica Boulevard. Their customers understand Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham (they spent the week leading up to the 2022 party prepping everyone's skin for the big day), Ryan and his partner Eva Mendes, Cillian and Yvonne Murphy, Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara, Elizabeth Debecki, Julianne Houghand many more, preparing the skin and building the foundation for makeup artists to work on.

But awards season isn't just busy for talented actors and actresses, as journalists, publicists, hairstylists, stylists and crew are all working around the clock and my skin, for one, doesn't never needed a little attention so much. , so I visited their salon the week before the Oscars to find out more.

Carasoin Spa Reception© Carasoin
Carasoin is nestled in West Hollywood

Founded by Swiss-born, London-trained master esthetician Lena Bratschi, it turns out her treatments are never the same, tailored specifically to your skin and what you need at any given moment, dewy and hydrated, or lifted and sculpted.

“Even though Los Angeles has many spas and skincare establishments, I didn't think there was a place that truly combined beautiful spa rituals with cutting-edge techniques and modalities, as well as skin care. clean skin and focused on ingredients. Carasoin was born to meet this need,” said Lena. GOOD MORNING! Lena trained in Switzerland and London where her first high-profile client was the late Helen McCrory before moving to Los Angeles and being discovered by Kate Bosworth, Kate Upton and Jennifer Aniston, who, Lena says, “have been incredibly kind to support us as a fledgling business.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Jennifer Aniston attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Jennifer Aniston is a big fan of Carasoin

They never advertised their spa, relying on word of mouth among the stars and what Lena calls an “uncompromising philosophy when it comes to ingredients, choice of equipment and all those little details that make a spa experience and facial special.” This philosophy has served them well for over 14 years now, with big names returning not only for the experience but also for the integrity of the treatments and their pride in being a private oasis without any exterior signage.

This integrity includes Lena only offering what she thinks you need. “The skin is a constantly evolving organ and what you see in front of you at that moment is a snapshot of what is happening in that person; it speaks to you and the experience allows you to use tools and products appropriate to meet those specific needs,” she says.

Carasoin products are also available for domestic use© Carasoin
Carasoin products are also available for domestic use

“Sometimes, like after a trip, it will be about a deep cleanse or depuffing to bring the skin back to life, or now, in the height of red carpet season, it will be about focusing on oxygen infusion, to ensure skin looks fresh and clean, shiny and a CACI microcurrent to give that sculpting and lifting effect, ready for the cameras.

“In some cases, it's both about restoring the skin and preparing it for the next event,” she adds. “Luckily, with a lot of clients, I see them year-round and then intensively during awards season. So I know exactly how to plan their treatments at different times based on what they've been through, what 'They're about to live, and prepare them for this. the next.'

As for anyone who doesn't have Lena's phone number handy, her number one tip is to always find time to focus on your skin, whether it's a short facial massage during cleaning or 20 minutes at the end of the week to make a mask.

“As estheticians there is only so much we can do with a 60 or 90 minute facial and year-round skin health depends on you at home. I am a big believer in masks and it can be as simple as mixing together ingredients you can find in the store or in your refrigerator like Greek yogurt, oatmeal, apple cider vinegar, and strong brewed green tea.

My Experience at Carasoin Spa in West Hollywood

You don't enter Carasoin through the bustling streets of Beverly Hills, but rather through a spa garden tucked away in a secret alley, with trickling water fountains and an immediate sense of tranquility. Then you meet Lena, who exudes the same safe, calm energy, and you know you're in good hands. No wonder Ryan Gosling has been dating her for over 13 years.

After a thorough consultation and the good news that I have excellent collagen and elasticity in my skin, Lena got to work and what followed was the most relaxing 90 minutes I have had in memory recent, as she cleansed, blasted, sculpted and lifted my face. . My main concerns were redness and dryness, and despite my attempts to slow the aging process, she warned me against retinol for a while because there was too much exfoliation with AHAs, BHAs, and retinoids. for my sensitive skin.

© Rebecca Lewis

Lena started with a cleanse before using the first of three different machines, an ultrasonic exfoliation which she describes as “an incredible tool for gently exfoliating and loosening dead skin cells while being suitable for even the most delicate.” Light extractions followed before using high frequency to sterilize and close the pores, then it was my favorite part a manual massage where Lena combined lymphatic drainage techniques and sculpting to begin to shape and warm up the muscles.

Contacting me periodically and always more than happy to answer my questions about what was going on, Lena's passion and knowledge was clear, explaining how a certain machine worked “was it a vacuum or a powerjet?” I requested the Oxygen Infusion, which is used to hydrate via a custom blended serum containing hyaluronic acids for hydration, horse chestnut extract to target redness and inflammation, as well as as peptides and niacinamide for preventative anti-aging benefits. She also warned me of the immediate side effects of treatment; the CACI microcurrent, which leaves a short-lasting metallic taste in the mouth but the visual effect is a lifted and sculpted appearance without downtime.

Facials don't work miracles and I don't have clear, perfect skin today, despite my wishes. Immediately afterward, my skin felt raw in many ways and I personally wouldn't have wanted to wear makeup on top.

But two days later, I can really see the difference that the CACI microcurrent has made, and Lena's advice to go back to basics and move away from exfoliating has helped reduce the redness around my cheeks and the texture has improved considerably.

The extractions obviously left little red marks, but they're mostly gone at this point, and without makeup my skin looks brighter. The real test, though, will be how I feel on Oscar Sunday, when I'll have to apply enough makeup to last more than 12 hours and drink too much caffeine and probably champagne.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/healthandbeauty/515066/i-tried-hollywood-facial-eva-mendes-ryan-gosling-cillian-murphy-glowing/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: