I tried the Hollywood facial that makes Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling and Cillian Murphy glow during awards season.

The Hollywood stars of Margot Robbie and Emma Stone, barbieRyan Gosling and OppenheimerCillian Murphy has had a very busy three months, from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, BAFTA and SAG Awards, as well as numerous guild and critics' awards, to the Oscars.

With all the travel, makeup, champagne and late nights, how do they keep their skin glowing? This is where Hollywood's best kept secret comes into play. Carasoin, a West Hollywood nestled on Santa Monica Boulevard. Their customers understand Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham (they spent the week leading up to the 2022 party prepping everyone's skin for the big day), Ryan and his partner Eva Mendes, Cillian and Yvonne Murphy, Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara, Elizabeth Debecki, Julianne Houghand many more, preparing the skin and building the foundation for makeup artists to work on.

But awards season isn't just busy for talented actors and actresses, as journalists, publicists, hairstylists, stylists and crew are all working around the clock and my skin, for one, doesn't never needed a little attention so much. , so I visited their salon the week before the Oscars to find out more.

© Carasoin Carasoin is nestled in West Hollywood

Founded by Swiss-born, London-trained master esthetician Lena Bratschi, it turns out her treatments are never the same, tailored specifically to your skin and what you need at any given moment, dewy and hydrated, or lifted and sculpted.

“Even though Los Angeles has many spas and skincare establishments, I didn't think there was a place that truly combined beautiful spa rituals with cutting-edge techniques and modalities, as well as skin care. clean skin and focused on ingredients. Carasoin was born to meet this need,” said Lena. GOOD MORNING! Lena trained in Switzerland and London where her first high-profile client was the late Helen McCrory before moving to Los Angeles and being discovered by Kate Bosworth, Kate Upton and Jennifer Aniston, who, Lena says, “have been incredibly kind to support us as a fledgling business.”

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Aniston is a big fan of Carasoin

They never advertised their spa, relying on word of mouth among the stars and what Lena calls an “uncompromising philosophy when it comes to ingredients, choice of equipment and all those little details that make a spa experience and facial special.” This philosophy has served them well for over 14 years now, with big names returning not only for the experience but also for the integrity of the treatments and their pride in being a private oasis without any exterior signage.

This integrity includes Lena only offering what she thinks you need. “The skin is a constantly evolving organ and what you see in front of you at that moment is a snapshot of what is happening in that person; it speaks to you and the experience allows you to use tools and products appropriate to meet those specific needs,” she says.

© Carasoin Carasoin products are also available for domestic use

“Sometimes, like after a trip, it will be about a deep cleanse or depuffing to bring the skin back to life, or now, in the height of red carpet season, it will be about focusing on oxygen infusion, to ensure skin looks fresh and clean, shiny and a CACI microcurrent to give that sculpting and lifting effect, ready for the cameras.

“In some cases, it's both about restoring the skin and preparing it for the next event,” she adds. “Luckily, with a lot of clients, I see them year-round and then intensively during awards season. So I know exactly how to plan their treatments at different times based on what they've been through, what 'They're about to live, and prepare them for this. the next.'

As for anyone who doesn't have Lena's phone number handy, her number one tip is to always find time to focus on your skin, whether it's a short facial massage during cleaning or 20 minutes at the end of the week to make a mask.

“As estheticians there is only so much we can do with a 60 or 90 minute facial and year-round skin health depends on you at home. I am a big believer in masks and it can be as simple as mixing together ingredients you can find in the store or in your refrigerator like Greek yogurt, oatmeal, apple cider vinegar, and strong brewed green tea.