Robin Campillo's evocative memory piece





After the bracing sexual and political candor of “BPM,” writer-director Robin Campillo's much-loved film about HIV/AIDS activism in 1990s Paris, “Red Island” initially seems like a nostalgic retreat warmer – a child's view of life on a French military base in 1970s Madagascar, drenched in sun, awash in the thrill of youthful exploration. This may seem an obtuse way of describing a time and place rife with conflicting postcolonial tensions, just years before the African territory broke free from the French Community to become a republic in its own right. But “Red Island” is a more artful work than that, slowly deromanticizing its willfully naive view of European family life, before abruptly diving into a different perspective, or even a different film altogether. This shift is both striking and shocking—a structural pivot that makes a film easier to admire than embrace. Yet its autobiographical elements are keenly felt, as Campillo intelligently addresses not only the blind spots of his personal past, but also those of his national legacy. Against all expectations absent from certain major festivals and met with mixed reviews on its own territory, “Red Island” does not quite have the assurance or the brilliance of “BPM” or Campillo's first film “Eastern Boys”, but nevertheless confirms its director as a major name in contemporary French cinema – one who can fill a vast period canvas with considerable visual imagination and sensory detail. The film opens with a disorienting fantasy surge: a miniature caper set in a stylized toy town of cardboard and felt, following the crime-fighting exploits of the Zorro-masked child superhero, Fantômette (Calissa Oskal -Ool). Turns out they're the vivid imaginings of ten-year-old Thomas (Charlie Vauselle), inspired by his favorite comic book series; such daydreams recur throughout the film, indicative of a young mind that easily strays from reality. Yet there is plenty of adventure and intrigue in Thomas's daily life, which after all takes place on a tropical island in Africa, far from his homeland. He just needs to know where to look for him, when, imitating Fantômette, he begins his own nocturnal investigations. Thomas' suave military officer father Robert (Quim Gutiérrez, radiating Belmondo charm) and mother Colette (Nadia Tereszkiewicz) aren't too concerned with their son's exploits, raising him and his siblings in a manner vaguely permissive. They are largely distracted by tensions in their own marriage, as Colette begins to doubt her husband's fidelity. As well as she could. An air of blasé sexual freedom permeates the base, where soldiers frequent a brothel run by local Malagasy women – one of whom, Miangaly (Amely Rakotoarimalala), becomes the object of obsessive desire for married new recruit Bernard ( Hugues Delamarlière). Thomas' nighttime searches reveal no cartoon crimes, but it makes him an incomprehensible witness to such fragments of adult misdeeds. Campillo sensitively captures the ensuing transition from childish fantasy to disillusionment, which dovetails perfectly with the French's apathetic abandonment of colonial ideals: their days there are numbered and everyone is waiting for the next chapter of their life begins. The Malagasy people are not so passive, relentlessly seeking their impending independence and remaining in the background of the film until Miangaly seizes the narrative center in a denouement centered on his people's revolution. Meanwhile, the white characters we have previously considered the collective subject are relegated to the margins. This is a radical and sharp change that will divide audiences: it's hard not to wish that Miangaly's character had been more richly developed in parallel with the others, even if the symbolic impact of his takeover late is obvious. There is a hint of erasure in Campillo's demotion of his own coming-of-age story, a recognition of the smallness of his memories compared to the seismic history of the island at the time, even if the film never really indulges in more. radical ideas. Yet the family scenes still have weight and pathos, as Thomas gradually adjusts to his mother's repressed sadness and Robert's alpha fatherly gestures (including, most bizarrely, a gift of baby crocodiles to his children) take on an almost nihilistic despair. Cinematographer Jeanne Lapoirie photographs the burnt-orange Malagasy days and humid, inky nights with an equally saturated intensity, making it a fitting backdrop for the hot and bothered emotions on all sides. Campillo's memory may have evolved and matured, but it clearly has not faded.

