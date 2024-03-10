Twinkle doesn't want a big pre-wedding party for her kids, says they should elope | Bollywood

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna reflected on her children's marriages as she revealed a conversation with her sister Rinke Khanna. In her Times of India column, Twinkle wrote that they talked about the Ambanis' party and how it set the bar high for the festivities. Talking about the same, Twinkle said the best thing for her children would be to “just run away” as her actor-husband Akshay Kumar can't stay up late and she can't dance like Nita Ambani. (Also read | Twinkle Khanna trolls Akshay Kumar for his 'digging an oil well' dance move at Ambani bash, not impressed with Rihanna's performance) Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have two children together: Aarav and Nitara.

Twinkle wonders if daughter Nitara will change her last name after marriage

Twinkle wrote, “We both have daughters, and we wonder if, after marriage, they will change, add or stick to their already compound surnames. How strange that these questions don't arise not even about our sons. The same way we have always been worried about our daughters and not as much about our sons. Keeping the room door open when the tuition gentleman arrives; making sure the bus school have a female chaperone; ensuring that as little girls, they are not alone with even the men of the extended family; and, alongside all of this, trying to strike a delicate balance between teaching them to be on their guards and not to be afraid of the world.”

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

Twinkle wants her children to run away

“My sister interrupts my meandering thoughts. You are talking about family names, but what about all the taam jhaam (all this fuss) we will have to do. The bar is now set very high after the events in Ambani …I answer: Well, I can't dance like Nita Bhabhi. Last time I tried to dance to Tamma Tamma Loge during the pandemic, I think even God didn't want to see my footwork no coordinated because I immediately fell and broke my leg. My husband can barely stay awake “After 10 p.m. we both get anxious about hosting dinner parties for more than 20 people. I pause to catch my breath. If my children really want me to be happy, then the best thing they can do is run away,” she added.

About Twinkle's Family

Twinkle got married to actor Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. They are parents to a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara. Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. She stopped acting in 2001 after appearing in several films. Fans saw her film in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place