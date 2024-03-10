Oscars 2024 Predictions: Who Will Win Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and More?

The biggest pop culture event of the year is upon us. The 2024 Oscars ceremony takes place this weekend, and everyone has one question: who will win? An endless parade of trailblazing awards like the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards have given some clues about potential winners, but no one really knows for sure who will take home Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Actress. 'other. 21 categories.

The two films that constituted the Barbenheimer phenomenon of last summer, Oppenheimer And barbie, emerge triumphant? Or will the underdogs like Leftovers Or Poor things impress voters enough to achieve surprise victories? Digital Trends will peer into a crystal ball and give our best guess as to who will win, who will go home empty-handed and who could spring an upset.

Best picture:

American fiction

Anatomy of a fall

barbie

Leftovers

Flower Moon Killers

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past lives

Poor things

The area of ​​interest

Who will win? Oppenheimer. When the nominations were announced, it was a two-way horse race between her and barbie, but the latter film has since faded. In addition, Oppenheimer is the rare film that is a financial blockbuster, cultural phenomenon and critical darling. Films like this are rare, and the Academy will want to include them in its pantheon.

Best actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – Leftovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American fiction

Who will win? Cillian Murphy. It's tempting to pick Giamatti here, and most years he's a slam dunk, but Murphy has the Oppenheimer train supporting him, and he won both the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for Best Actor.

Best actress

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Flower Moon Killers

Sandra Hueller – Anatomy of a fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Pierre – Poor things

Who will win? This is the only major category that still remains a little enigmatic, but I lean towards Lily Gladstone due to winning the SAG Awards last month. Many people are counting on Emma Stone as a potential spoiler, but my money is on Sandra Hüller. Anatomy of a fall has tons of momentum right now, and she great fight scene (“You are not a victim!”) made the rounds on social networks.

Best Supporting Actress

Émilie Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The color purple

America Ferrera – barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Leftovers

Who will win? Da'Vine Joy Randolph. She won all the major pioneering prizes. Moreover, in fact, she deserved he.

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown – American fiction

Robert de Niro – Flower Moon Killers

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling- barbie

Marc Ruffalo – Poor things

Who will win? Robert Downey Jr.. A former candidate for Chaplin And Thunder in the tropicsthe ex-Iron Man deserves his Oscar, and it won't be for Doctor Dolittle 2.

Best Director

Anatomy of a fall – Justine Triet

Flower Moon Killers -Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer – Christophe Nolan

Poor things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The area of ​​interest –Jonathan Glazer

Who will win? Christopher Nolan. It's time to honor the only director who can bring together a crowd for a three-hour film about nuclear physics.

Best Adapted Screenplay

American fiction

barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor things

The area of ​​interest

Who will win? It's a draw between American fiction And barbiebut I lean towards American fiction.

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a fall

Leftovers

Maestro

May December

Past lives

Who will win? It's between Anatomy of a fall Or Past lives. The first one has more momentum, so I'm going with it Anatomy of a fall.

Best Original Song

The fire inside – Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)

I'm just Ken – barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It never went away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe (A song for my people) – Flower Moon Killers (Scott George)

What was I made for? – barbie (Billie Eilish, O'Connell testimony)

Who will win? Billie And barbie make sure this is locked.

Best Original Music

American fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Flower Moon Killers

Oppenheimer

Poor things

Who will win? Ludwig Göranssonthe rich and powerful score of Oppenheimer is the most memorable and the one to beat.

Best International Feature Film

I am captain

Perfect days

Snow Society

The teachers' lounge

The area of ​​interest

Who will win? If a nominee in this category is also nominated for Best Picture, they have an excellent chance of winning: The area of ​​interest.

Best Animated Film

The boy and the heron

Elementary

Nimone

Dreams of robots

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

Who will win? It's a tough choice between Sony's critically acclaimed Miles Morales sequel and Hayao Miyazaki's not-so-final film. I want The boy and the heron to win, but I think it will go to Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse.

Best Costume Design

barbie

Flower Moon Killers

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor things

Who will win? Poor things. The costumes are the most spectacular, so they will be ahead of their main competitor, barbie.

Best Makeup and Hairstyle

golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor things

Snow Society

Who will win? Maestro has the much talked about nose, so he'll probably win here.

Best production design

barbie

Flower Moon Killers

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor things

Who will win? barbie's Dream House should stand out Poor things'steampunk cityscapes, but don't be surprised if you don't.

Best sound

The creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part one

Oppenheimer

The area of ​​interest

Who will win? It is logical that Oppenheimer wins here, but don't count out Johnnie Burn's extraordinary work on The area of ​​interest.

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a fall

Leftovers

Flower Moon Killers

Oppenheimer

Poor things

Who will win? Conventional wisdom dictates that the winner of Best Picture also lands Best Editing, unless there's an action movie in the mix. There is none this year, so this prize belongs to Oppenheimer.

Best Cinematography

Count

Flower Moon Killers

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor things

Who will win? Flower Moon Killers has the visuals that usually win in this category, but Oppenheimer cannot be denied.

Best visual effects

The creator

Godzilla minus one

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part one

Napoleon

Who will win? The sentimental favorite here is Godzilla minus one, which managed to achieve its impressive special effects on a budget of less than $20 million. But I wouldn't be surprised if The creator wins instead.

Best Live Action Short Film

After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, white and blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Who will win? Oscar has a chance to honor Wes Anderson with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugarso they will probably choose that one.

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-five senses

Our uniform

Pachyderm

The war is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko

Who will win? Oscar tends to like short films whose main subject is the Holocaust. Letter to a Pig It is.

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Eternal memory

Four girls

Kill a tiger

20 days in Mariupol

Who will win? Ukraine 20 days in Mariupol.

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in between

The last repair shop

Nǎi Nai and Wai Po

Who will win? The ABCs of Book Banning although Nǎi Nai and Wai Po could surprise with its availability on Disney+.

