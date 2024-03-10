Entertainment
Oscars 2024 Predictions: Who Will Win Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and More?
The biggest pop culture event of the year is upon us. The 2024 Oscars ceremony takes place this weekend, and everyone has one question: who will win? An endless parade of trailblazing awards like the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards have given some clues about potential winners, but no one really knows for sure who will take home Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Actress. 'other. 21 categories.
The two films that constituted the Barbenheimer phenomenon of last summer, Oppenheimer And barbie, emerge triumphant? Or will the underdogs like Leftovers Or Poor things impress voters enough to achieve surprise victories? Digital Trends will peer into a crystal ball and give our best guess as to who will win, who will go home empty-handed and who could spring an upset.
Need more Oscar recommendations? Find out how to watch the 2024 Oscars, 10 Biggest Oscar Snubs of All Time, 10 Best Oscar-Winning Movies, 10 Most Oscar-Nominated Movies, and 5 Big Oscar-Winning Movies on Amazon Prime Video for free.
Best picture:
American fiction
Anatomy of a fall
barbie
Leftovers
Flower Moon Killers
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past lives
Poor things
The area of interest
Who will win? Oppenheimer. When the nominations were announced, it was a two-way horse race between her and barbie, but the latter film has since faded. In addition, Oppenheimer is the rare film that is a financial blockbuster, cultural phenomenon and critical darling. Films like this are rare, and the Academy will want to include them in its pantheon.
Best actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – Leftovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American fiction
Who will win? Cillian Murphy. It's tempting to pick Giamatti here, and most years he's a slam dunk, but Murphy has the Oppenheimer train supporting him, and he won both the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for Best Actor.
Best actress
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Flower Moon Killers
Sandra Hueller – Anatomy of a fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Pierre – Poor things
Who will win? This is the only major category that still remains a little enigmatic, but I lean towards Lily Gladstone due to winning the SAG Awards last month. Many people are counting on Emma Stone as a potential spoiler, but my money is on Sandra Hüller. Anatomy of a fall has tons of momentum right now, and she great fight scene (“You are not a victim!”) made the rounds on social networks.
Best Supporting Actress
Émilie Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The color purple
America Ferrera – barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Leftovers
Who will win? Da'Vine Joy Randolph. She won all the major pioneering prizes. Moreover, in fact, she deserved he.
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown – American fiction
Robert de Niro – Flower Moon Killers
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling- barbie
Marc Ruffalo – Poor things
Who will win? Robert Downey Jr.. A former candidate for Chaplin And Thunder in the tropicsthe ex-Iron Man deserves his Oscar, and it won't be for Doctor Dolittle 2.
Best Director
Anatomy of a fall – Justine Triet
Flower Moon Killers -Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer – Christophe Nolan
Poor things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The area of interest –Jonathan Glazer
Who will win? Christopher Nolan. It's time to honor the only director who can bring together a crowd for a three-hour film about nuclear physics.
Best Adapted Screenplay
American fiction
barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor things
The area of interest
Who will win? It's a draw between American fiction And barbiebut I lean towards American fiction.
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a fall
Leftovers
Maestro
May December
Past lives
Who will win? It's between Anatomy of a fall Or Past lives. The first one has more momentum, so I'm going with it Anatomy of a fall.
Best Original Song
The fire inside – Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
I'm just Ken – barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It never went away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A song for my people) – Flower Moon Killers (Scott George)
What was I made for? – barbie (Billie Eilish, O'Connell testimony)
Who will win? Billie And barbie make sure this is locked.
Best Original Music
American fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Flower Moon Killers
Oppenheimer
Poor things
Who will win? Ludwig Göranssonthe rich and powerful score of Oppenheimer is the most memorable and the one to beat.
Best International Feature Film
I am captain
Perfect days
The teachers' lounge
The area of interest
Who will win? If a nominee in this category is also nominated for Best Picture, they have an excellent chance of winning: The area of interest.
Best Animated Film
The boy and the heron
Elementary
Nimone
Dreams of robots
Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse
Who will win? It's a tough choice between Sony's critically acclaimed Miles Morales sequel and Hayao Miyazaki's not-so-final film. I want The boy and the heron to win, but I think it will go to Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse.
Best Costume Design
barbie
Flower Moon Killers
Oppenheimer
Poor things
Who will win? Poor things. The costumes are the most spectacular, so they will be ahead of their main competitor, barbie.
Best Makeup and Hairstyle
golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor things
Snow Society
Who will win? Maestro has the much talked about nose, so he'll probably win here.
Best production design
barbie
Flower Moon Killers
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor things
Who will win? barbie's Dream House should stand out Poor things'steampunk cityscapes, but don't be surprised if you don't.
Best sound
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part one
Oppenheimer
The area of interest
Who will win? It is logical that Oppenheimer wins here, but don't count out Johnnie Burn's extraordinary work on The area of interest.
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a fall
Leftovers
Flower Moon Killers
Oppenheimer
Poor things
Who will win? Conventional wisdom dictates that the winner of Best Picture also lands Best Editing, unless there's an action movie in the mix. There is none this year, so this prize belongs to Oppenheimer.
Best Cinematography
Count
Flower Moon Killers
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor things
Who will win? Flower Moon Killers has the visuals that usually win in this category, but Oppenheimer cannot be denied.
Best visual effects
The creator
Godzilla minus one
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part one
Napoleon
Who will win? The sentimental favorite here is Godzilla minus one, which managed to achieve its impressive special effects on a budget of less than $20 million. But I wouldn't be surprised if The creator wins instead.
Best Live Action Short Film
After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, white and blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Who will win? Oscar has a chance to honor Wes Anderson with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugarso they will probably choose that one.
Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-five senses
Our uniform
Pachyderm
The war is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko
Who will win? Oscar tends to like short films whose main subject is the Holocaust. Letter to a Pig It is.
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Eternal memory
Four girls
Kill a tiger
20 days in Mariupol
Who will win? Ukraine 20 days in Mariupol.
Best Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in between
The last repair shop
Nǎi Nai and Wai Po
Who will win? The ABCs of Book Banning although Nǎi Nai and Wai Po could surprise with its availability on Disney+.
Editors' Recommendations
|
Sources
2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/movies/oscars-2024-nominees-predictions/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Oscars 2024 Predictions: Who Will Win Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and More?
- W&M Women's Tennis records second victory in a row
- How to free up space in your Google Account quickly and easily with these basic tips
- Russia-Ukraine conflict: PM Modi's approaches to Putin helped prevent 'potential nuclear attack' on Ukraine in late 2022: CNN report
- Twinkle doesn't want a big pre-wedding party for her kids, says they should elope | Bollywood
- Hudson's Bay presents the Little Black Dress exhibition in Vancouver
- Chinese diplomacy of major countries and expectations for future Chinese diplomacy
- Donald Trump meets Laken Riley's family in Georgia, blames Biden for her death
- Senior Golkar Says President Jokowi Can Participate in Golkar Presidency Swap
- US military airlifts embassy staff from Port-au-Prince amid escalating gang violence in Haiti
- Scarlett Johansson Trolls Katie Britt's SOTU Response on 'SNL'
- Top 14 Most Intriguing Huskers to Watch in Spring Ball, No. 14 Keelan Smith