Dior Beauty unveiled its new pop-up boutique in the heart of West Hollywood's Design District this weekend to celebrate the launch of the latest Miss Dior fragrance, designed by Francis Kurkdijan, creative director of Dior fragrances. The event attracted crowds who formed a line snaking down Huntley Avenue, with guests waiting up to 2 hours to enter. Named “Miss Dior Avenue”, the arise offers an immersive experience reminiscent of a 1960s city street, all adorned in Miss Dior's iconic pink hue. The venue has a perfumery, cinema and flower shop, creating an idyllic atmosphere where guests can relax in the café with an ice cream, make postcards for their loved ones and drop them in a mailbox. Dior letters. Some customers choose to explore the Perfumery to immerse themselves in the history of Miss Dior, while others go to the cinema to see the latest campaign featuring Natalie Portman, face of Miss Dior since 2011. @wehotimes @missdiorrv fashion retail pop-up on the corner of Melrose Ave and Huntley Dr in the heart of the Design District this weekend. Some guests say they waited more than 2 hours to get in and added that they were satisfied with their purchases. #wehotimes #wehonews #there #westhollywood #wehocity #designdistrict #visitweho #Miss Dior #dior #Christian Dior @wehocity @Dior ALIEN SUPERSTAR – Beyoncé Notable celebrities attended the event despite the pouring rain outside, including Maggie Rogers, Banks, Alexandra Shipp, Lucy Hale, Antonia Gentry, Sophie Thatcher, Laura Condor and Beatrice Granno. According to Vogue reports, Banks treated guests to a performance, offering previews of her upcoming album and acoustic renditions of fan favorites like “Beggin For Thread.” Miss Dior Parfum, Christian Dior's inaugural fragrance, debuted in 1947, capturing the optimism of the post-war era. Inspired by Dior's sister and muse, Catherine Dior, a resistance fighter during the Second World War, the perfume gives a nod to the 1960s and is linked to the first Miss Dior ready-to-wear line introduced by Marc Bohan in 1967. Dior Avenue embodies the hopeful spirit of yesteryear in the dreamland of Los Angeles. The Miss Dior Pop-Up is for this weekend only. Reservations can be made here. Nestled in the foothills of the Hollywood Hills, between California's Gold Coast and the historic Civic Center of Downtown Los Angeles, the West Hollywood Design District is the West Coast's premier cultural destination. With over 250 showrooms, boutiques, galleries, salons, restaurants and cafes, from high-caliber interior design and haute couture to haute cuisine, trends start here.

