The 20th Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is packed with racing and entertainment





The third day of the 20th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was filled with racing, food and a live performance from a rock legend. Spectators packed the downtown St. Pete waterfront, transformed into a 1.8-mile street circuit to watch practice, qualifying and official races. The St. Pete Grand Prix is ​​the first race of the season for nearly 100 drivers competing across its 5 series. “When drivers compete on a street course, their minds go crazy because there is no room for error. But it makes us stronger drivers,” said INDY driver Josh Mason NXT. “St. Pete is a tough track, the turns can punish you very quickly. This helps us improve our skills and hopefully become professional racing drivers.” Mason came from London, England to compete for the Abel Motorsports team. On Saturday, the 21-year-old qualified for the 45-round INDY NXT series which takes place on Sunday at 10:10 a.m. “To be able to come to America and have this opportunity with Abel Motorsports, they gave me the opportunity to race here, and I'm going to grab it with both hands and run with it,” he said. Rock legend Brett Michaels closed out the festivities Saturday night with a performance. The headlining 100-lap NTT IndyCar Series will begin at 12:30 p.m. Jon Bon Jovi will lead his 27 riders to the green flag shortly before. “It's a two-seater Indy car that he'll be racing alongside IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves, he's won this race three times,” said Jack Carney, marketing and communications coordinator for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete. It's not too late to buy tickets for Sunday's races. For more information, click here. REGISTER: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

