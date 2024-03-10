Oscars 2024: the must-have looks from the red carpet on Hollywood's biggest night





The 2024 Oscars are here and this year's red carpet is in full swing. Celebrities are sporting their biggest, brightest and fiercest looks for the festive event. Stars wore everything from modernized styles to sleek classics and everything in between. Julianne Hough wore a particularly unforgettable dress that included a sparkling sleeveless top and loose white skirt bottom. Vanessa Hudgens also turned heads in a black Vera Wang long-sleeve couture dress and Chopard jewelry. Below, prepare to be amazed by some of the most captivating red carpet looks from one of Hollywood's biggest nights. Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters Ryan Gosling Ryan Gosling attends the 96th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Xochitl Gomez Xochitl Gomez attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. JC Olivera/Getty Images Lupita Ngongo Lupita Nyong'o attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson attends the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 10, 2024. Frédéric J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Emilie Blunt Emily Blunt attends the 96th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Willem Dafoe Willem Dafoe attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Ava DuVernay Ava DuVernay attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Sterling K. Brown Sterling K. Brown attends the 96th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. John Shearer/WireImage Emma Pierre Emma Stone attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Fran Drescher Fran Drescher attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Marleen Moses/Getty Images Billie Eilish Billie Eilish attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. JC Olivera/Getty Images Danielle Brooks Danielle Brooks attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy Anya Taylor-Joy during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images America Ferrera America Ferrera attends the 96th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images Jodie Foster Jodie Foster arrives at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood. David Fisher/Shutterstock Hailee Steinfeld Hailee Steinfeld attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Colman Domingo Colman Domingo attends the 96th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. JC Olivera/Getty Images Simu Liu and Allison Hsu (L to R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Andrea Riseborough Andrea Riseborough attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Nathan Parker Nate Parker attends the 96th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Matt Bomer Matt Bomer attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Andrea Bocelli Andrea Bocelli attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Issa Rae Issa Rae attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Marc Ronson Mark Ronson attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Brendan Fraser Brendan Fraser attends the 96th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Marie Steenburgen Mary Steenburgen attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Kingsley Ben Adir Kingsley Ben-Adir arrives at the Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade (L to R) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Justine Triet Justine Triet attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Rita Moreno Rita Moreno attends the 96th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 10, 2024. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters Eva Longoria Eva Longoria attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Sandra Hüller Sandra Huller attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Marleen Moses/Getty Images Celine Song Céline Song attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Marlee Mattlin Marlee Matlin attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Marleen Moses/Getty Images Sean Wang, Zhang Li Hua, Sam Davis and Yi Yan Fuei Sean Wang, Zhang Li Hua, Sam Davis and Yi Yan Fuei attend the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Taylor Zakhar Taylor Zakhar Perez attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Marleen Moses/Getty Images Nikki Garcia Nikki Garcia attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Laverne Cox Laverne Cox attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Frédéric J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Brittany Snow Brittany Snow poses on the red carpet during the Oscar arrivals during the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 10, 2024. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters Julianne Hough Julianne Hough attends the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 10, 2024. Frédéric J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/style/story/oscars-2024-red-carpet-arrivals-107842156 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos