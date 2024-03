Houston's Got Bollywood – Once Upon a Happily Ever After

This performance will not be broadcast live. An exciting show by Bollywood Dance Theater presenting short stories about the human experience through various genres of music, dance and costumes. Bollywood is a melting pot of global influences creating something uniquely Indian. This energetic production is a musical journey through short love stories, performed in 4 acts. Performed by Naach Houston, a community Bollywood dance theater company accompanied by 50 dancers, expect vibrant, colorful costumes, innovative choreography and foot-tapping melodies. OPENING: The show opens with an opening, a collective invocation to all life ACT ONE: THE GATEWAY This act introduces all the characters in this story. It's the beginning, a place where great adventures begin ACT TWO: IN THE GARDEN OF EARTHLY DELIGHTS Our story travels to explore the magic of friendships and romantic relationships. ACT THREE DESIRES & DISAPPOINTMENTS Love and its multiple manifestations, expressing love, loss and abandonment. ACT FOUR: FULFILLMENT AND FREEDOM The resolve to rise and move forward. The vision of Moksh Community Arts is to make dance an integral part of the lives of all individuals in the context of a community, including all social and cultural backgrounds. Their mission is to create and provide performance platforms through community dance theater shows aimed at the physical, mental, emotional and social well-being of adults and children. All performances at Miller Outdoor Theater are FREE! Photos are taken at this event and may appear in Miller Outdoor Theaters print or digital communications or marketing materials. By participating in this event, you hereby authorize MTAB to use your photograph for any purpose related to the educational mission of MOT without compensation. You can now get your Miller tickets online and on your smartphone! Limited to 4 per person. No tickets are needed for the Hill! The show continues rain or shine. For more information on tickets and seating, click here. All performances at Miller Outdoor Theater are funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

