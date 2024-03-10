Without our voice, we actors are lost | Acting

As a professional actor, I have worked extensively in all media for over 45 years. The resignation of voice expert Patsy Rodenburg from the Guildhall has increased my deep anxiety about the diminishing emphasis on basic actor skills in dramatic training, to the serious detriment of one of the historic art forms of the United Kingdom (Without a profession, an actor is a liability: how arguing over teaching standards is causing a divide in the British theater industry). Detailing the causes and radical implications of his resignation is a major topic, not least the malign erosion of support for the arts that this government has tirelessly overseen.

Working steadily, earning a living in such a fickle and chronically oversubscribed profession is an achievement. Many actors will attest that the most important quality for success is luck. What isn't said is that preparation is everything. Preparation attracts luck. The preparation is based on mastery of breathing, voice and movement. Without disciplined mastery of these areas, it is not possible to relax with confidence; it is not possible to play intuitively and spontaneously to inform our stories and our art.

Helping develop these subtle powers has been Patsy Rodenburg's rare gift at a top drama school and beyond. His professional inspiration is global. His resignation has weakened the song of the canaries in our cultural coal mine.

William Hope

Framlingham, Suffolk

Another big mess

Finally, an article on how Labor governments inherited the toxic legacy of the Tories (Toxic Budgets: The chancellors who left behind a toxic legacy, Business). This topic needs to be debated more widely because people simply don't realize the challenges Labor administrations face. I always tell my children how Labor had to clean up the mess left by successive Conservative administrations. This article by Phillip Inman is now displayed on the side of my freezer. Will Mr. Inman now add the latest budget to this toxic legacy?

Rosemary Carnell

Crosskeys, Gwent

glimmer of hope

I cannot find the words to adequately express my admiration for Beacon High School in north London (inside a troubled London school that stopped excluding students and restored calm). No other approach seems to have had such an impact; Where do policies come from that throw such large numbers of disruptive students onto the streets to cause even more trouble, it flies in the face of reason and logic. Well done, Beacon, the students, the staff and, of course, the principal. Other schools/academies struggling, take note and adapt where possible and appropriate.

Jacqueline Simpson

Garforth, Leeds

It's good to talk

I agree with your Scottish writer that talk about the weather is life-affirming and just the opposite of chatter (Letters). I wonder why some people seem to think chatter is beneath them; do they consider themselves so important, their time so precious, that none is spared for others?

In my book, being able to say something pleasant and welcoming to anyone we meet, carefully tailored to their age and appearance, indicates a keen mind, social skills, and an interest in our fellow human beings. Even if someone looks away or has a straight face, a smile or a shrug can be enough to make their day better.

Susan Treagus

Didsbury, Manchester

Updike was not a monk

Tomiwa Owolade writes convincingly about the rewards of rituals in a simple life, but he might want to think again about John Updike's depiction as a happy monk (Make the coffee. Shower. Clean the toilet. In an age of choice, rituals are the key to happiness.) ).

The great writer was serially unfaithful, seeking solace in religious faith and sexual adventure. As Updike explains: If you have a secret, submerged second life, you have somehow transcended or outwitted the limitations of a single life. It's a way of excusing infidelity.

Suzy Powling

Leiston, Suffolk

These children deserve more

Your article Taking advantage of children: Care firms in England accused of extorting money from councils only tells half the story. It is not only healthcare establishments that charge exorbitant fees, but also private specialist schools. My colleagues and I wrote to 24 local authorities requesting access to information and asking how much money had been spent on places in private special schools. All authorities have resorted to such schools, with an expense of up to 300,000 euros per child per year. A large county council sent1,765 children to these schools in 2022, at a cost to the council of 84 million.

These costs have continued to increase in recent years. The most obvious question that arises is whether the expenditure on a private special school placement, almost 50 times the cost of a mainstream school placement, could not be used more imaginatively to find some kind of alternative and inclusive solution to the child's needs.

Gary Thomas, Emeritus Professor of Education, University of Birmingham

Zionist? Anti-Zionist?

Kenan Malik is absolutely right that Islamophobia is a less than ideal term, one that confuses criticism of a religion with prejudice and intolerance against Muslims, and that it is better denounce the latter precisely as such (Blurring the line between criticism and bigotry fuels hatred of Muslims). Muslims and Jews, Commentary).

But he risks falling into the same trap when he transfers the idea of ​​anti-Zionism in relation to anti-Semitism. Zionism, an ideal born from centuries of persecution in the Jewish diaspora, means nothing more and nothing less than the Jewish people's aspiration for self-determination in their own country. As such, it is compatible with a two-state solution that would see the same aspiration realized for both Palestinians and Jews.

Opposition to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, the treatment of Palestinians or the bombing of Gaza should be denounced as such.

Calling them Zionists, a term now commonly used as an insult, plays into the hands of extremists, since anti-Zionism does not imply a peaceful settlement between the two peoples but the abolition of the State of Israel, an objective which would not only widen and prolong the conflict. cycle of suffering.

It also implies that the Jewish people do not deserve the nationhood that other peoples take for granted, which explains why many Jews view anti-Zionism (correctly understood) as anti-Semitic.

Adrien Lister

London N22

A hit, a very palpable hit

Vanessa Thorpe's thoughtful piece made me wonder if theaters should try so hard (disembarkations and rows in the stands as politics enters the Theatreland stage from the left or perhaps the right).

In early 2019, as the Brexit debacle reached its peak, I attended several performances of Richard II at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in London. When John of Gaunt declared that England had made a shameful conquest of itself, near the end of his speech on the Isle of the Sceptre, the reaction was palpable: gasps of recognition, ironic laughter, even stamping of feet. feet and spontaneous applause. The public understood it every time, even 400 years later.

Jane Lee

Kingston upon Thames, London