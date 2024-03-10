Divya Dutta Recalls the Time Salman Khan Clicked Pictures of Her; says he supported her during her early days in Bollywood







In an interview with Lallantop, Divya recalled her interaction with Salman, who took many pictures of her. Reflecting on the past, she fondly recalled her favorite memory with Salman. However, she also shared an anecdote about her first meeting with him, where he didn't recognize her like she expected. Narrating the incident, she mentioned that her uncle had announced a film and she had started preparations in Punjab for the muhurat ceremony. When she asked about the finalized heroine of the film, her uncle replied in the negative. Divya Dutta recently opened up about her first meeting with the Bollywood actor' Dabang ' star Salman Khan . She also shared some interesting anecdotes about the superstar.In an interview with Lallantop, Divya recalled her interaction with Salman, who took many pictures of her. Reflecting on the past, she fondly recalled her favorite memory with Salman. However, she also shared an anecdote about her first meeting with him, where he didn't recognize her like she expected. Narrating the incident, she mentioned that her uncle had announced a film and she had started preparations in Punjab for the muhurat ceremony. When she asked about the finalized heroine of the film, her uncle replied in the negative. At that point, she came up with the idea of ​​sitting in the front row of the event, wearing a red dress, hoping that when Salman noticed her, he might consider casting her as the female lead in the film. She implemented her plan and had her dress sewn accordingly. However, much to his dismay, Khan didn't even glance in his direction. “I was so discouraged,” she recalls. Despite this, she managed to take a few photos with him that day. 'Ek Tha Tiger' Director Kabir Khan Opens Up About Casting Difficulties With Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif After Their Breakup It was only during the filming of their film Veergati , where she played the role of Khan's sister, that he finally noticed her. Remembering a particular scene where she struggled to breathe deeply and describe her character's death, she found herself unable to execute it. When Salman Khan learned of her difficulties, he stepped in to help her, even though he had finished shooting.

After closing the car door, Salman returned with a protective aura, showing a side of him she had never seen before. He told her calmly: “I'm sitting next to the camera. Follow my lead.” Recognizing his sincerity, she complied, recognizing the attention paid to her words. Salman, aware of her claustrophobia, reassured her: “I will matter to you, and I will do it with you.” Hearing this, Divya was stunned and Salman kept his promise by staying for his shot. He positioned himself so that she could see him as she did so. As he counted, she held her breath. When it reached ten o'clock and the director called cut, Divya found herself at a loss for words to express her gratitude. That day marked the beginning of their friendship, she thought with a smile.

During the same interview, the Pure Qorma The actress recalled the moment when the Jai Ho actor invited her to take photos. At first surprised, she wondered why he wanted to photograph her, given her status. But Salman insisted, emphasizing the beauty of their location. They were shooting in a remote area and Salman skillfully captured beautiful pictures of her. To his great astonishment, he later had t-shirts and mugs made with these photos, which he sent to her. She also acknowledged Salman's support during her Bollywood debut.

