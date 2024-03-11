Hollywood stars walk the Oscars red carpet





(KTLA) — The stars are in Hollywood Sunday evening for the 96th Academy Awards. Stars from around the world will hit the red carpet on Sunday afternoon, showing off their outfits and sharing their thoughts ahead of the Oscars. Early arrivals on the red carpet included actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Brittany Snow, who posed for the cameras and chatted with their colleagues before heading to the ceremony. Eva Longoria arrives at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jerusha Hess, left, and Jared Hess arrive at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Koji Yakusho, left, and Wim Wenders arrive at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jack Quaid arrives at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Eugene Lee Yang arrives at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tim Cook arrives at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Rita Moreno arrives at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Amber Midthunder arrives at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Daniel Scheinert, from left, Jonathan Wang and Daniel Kwan arrive at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ynon Kreiz, left, and Anat Fabrikant arrive at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (LR) Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl attend the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (LR) Abbye Brown and Gary Rizzo attend the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Wendy Thembelihle Juel and Khaby Lame attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Ben Proudfoot (L), Kris Bowers (R) and guests attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Rita Moreno wore a big smile and a trendy black dress, and Brittany Snow appeared in bright yellow on the Oscars red carpet Sunday for Hollywood's big night with a show of red, black, metallic and another stunning dress for Laverne Cox. Moreno, 92, waved to photographers as she showed off her look. Snow put on a refreshing show of color in a sparkly strapless custom Monot dress paired with a statement choker. Cox, who worked the carpet for E!, was the epitome of old Hollywood glamor in a low-cut black and gold hourglass look, her hair piled high as she rocked a feather-light neck piece that trailed behind. His look is vintage Mugler. Many men stuck to black in tuxedos and other looks, and there was a predictable shower of sequins for the women. White and off-white looks are also represented. Red, the IT color of awards season, sparked some early enthusiasts as arrivals heated up. Some walking the carpet wore red pins in favor of a cease-fire in Gaza. The Academy Awards begin Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The Associated Press contributed to this story.



