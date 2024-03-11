Protesters march near Oscars site, denounce Hollywood's support for Israel – NBC Los Angeles





Hundreds of protesters marched in Hollywood ahead of the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday to highlight what they called Hollywood's active support of the U.S.-funded Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The protest began around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue. It was co-sponsored by a coalition including the Palestinian Community Network USA, Centro CSO, the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Black Lives Matter LA, the Free and Democratic Palestinian Movement and the International League of struggle of peoples. Organizers said their goal was to disrupt the Oscars ceremony and denounce retaliation against anyone in the film industry who speaks out against atrocities and war crimes committed by Israel. The Los Angeles Police Department said at 2:43 p.m. a dispersal order was issued in the area of ​​Sunset Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue for unlawful assembly. Police advised the public to avoid the area if possible and to expect traffic delays. A separate march was planned for Sunday at 2 p.m., starting at the Cinerama Dome at 6360 Sunset Blvd. This protest was sponsored by Jewish Voice for Peace Los Angeles and other activists responding to reports that Israeli Defense Forces were planning to invade Rafah, a small town in the southern Gaza Strip whose population has reached more than 1 .5 million inhabitants due to the displacement of refugees fleeing the ongoing fighting in the region. They demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire and call on Hollywood industry leaders to act.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/protesters-march-near-oscars-site-decry-hollywood-support-of-israel/3359985/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos