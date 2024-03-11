Michael Keaton Teases He Saw a Cut of Beetlejuice 2'





Michael Keaton revealed he saw a cut of the Beetle juice suite, adding that he can “confidently say this thing is awesome.” The actor reprized his role as Beetlejuice for the upcoming film, nearly four decades after playing the character in the 1988 Tim Burton-directed film. Burton also returned to directing Beetle juice Beetle juice. During a recent interview on SiriusXM The Jess Cagle ShowKeaton described the sequel as being “beautiful” visually and having some surprisingly “emotional” parts to the storyline. He said the film “is physically beautiful. The other one was so fun and visually exciting, it's all that but really beautiful and emotionally interesting here and there. I wasn't ready for this. It's good.” Keaton added: “It’s so funny and I’ve seen it now. I'm going to watch it again after a few small adjustments in the editing room, and I say with confidence that this thing is awesome. Before filming, the actor also said he had to go back and watch the original film to get an idea of ​​what he was getting into again. “I’ve probably only seen him once or twice since the beginning,” he said. “So I hadn’t seen him in a long, long, long time, so I went back and saw him again.” Earlier this year, Keaton explained that he and Burton both agreed that they didn't want the sequel to be too tech-heavy. “It had to look handmade,” he said People magazine last month. “What made it fun was watching someone in the corner hold something up for you, looking at everyone in the small headspace and saying, 'Those are people down there, doing working these things, trying to do things right.'” The actor added: “It's the most exciting thing to be able to do this again after years of being in front of a giant screen, like someone was in front of you.” Beetle juice Beetle juicealso starring Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Arthur Conti and Burn Gorman, is scheduled to hit theaters on September 6.

