Oppenheimer is set to dominate at the Oscars on Sunday night.

By JAKE COYLE (AP Film Writer)

LOS ANGELES — Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor at the Academy Awards, winning his first Oscar and giving the 58-year-old actor the crowning achievement of a storied career.

Downey's illustrious second act culminated Sunday with a win for his supporting role in Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer.” Downey Jr., 58, had already been nominated twice (for “Chaplin” and “Tropic Thunder”).

“I would like to thank my terrible childhood and the academy, in that order,” said Downey, the son of filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.

Protest and politics erupted in the election year Oscars on Sunday, where pro-Gaza protests raged outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and the first awards went to “Poor Things,” The Area of ​​Interest” and “The Boy and the Heron.” .”

Protests against Israel's war in Gaza clogged traffic around the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, slowing the arrival of stars on the red carpet and turning the Oscar spotlight on the ongoing conflict. Some demonstrators shouted “Shame!” to those trying to reach the Dolby Theater.

Jonathan Glazer, the British filmmaker whose chilling Auschwitz drama “The Zone of Interest” won best international film, drew connections between the dehumanization depicted in his film and today.

“Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people, including the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza. all the victims, this humanization, how can we resist?

Several entrants, including Billie Eilish and Finneas, nominated for best song for “What Was I Made For?” of “Barbie,” wore Gaza pins. Ava DuVernay and Ramy Youssef were also among those wearing pins.

“Oppenheimer,” the blockbuster biopic, was widely expected to beat out all competitors — including its companion release, “Barbie” — in an Oscar ceremony that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

But it took more than 90 minutes of performance for “Oppenheimer” to win an award. Instead, Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff, “Poor Things,” won three awards for its lavish craftsmanship, including prizes for production design, makeup, hair and costume design.

Jimmy Kimmel, hosting the ABC show for the fourth time, opened the 96th Academy Awards with a monologue that drew a few cold stares (from Robert Downey Jr., Sandra Hüller and Best Picture nominee's dog Messi “Anatomy of a fall.”). But Kimmel, highlighting Hollywood as “a union town” after the 2023 actors' and writers' strikes, drew a standing ovation for bringing in the crew and behind-the-scenes workers – who are now beginning their own collective negotiations.

The first award of the evening was one of the most predictable: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for best supporting actress, for her performance in Alexander Payne's “The Holdovers.” An emotional Randolph was accompanied on stage by her “Holdovers” co-star, Paul Giamatti.

“For so long, I always wanted to be different,” Randolph said. “And now I realize I just need to be myself.”

Although Randolph's victory was widely expected, an upset quickly ensued. Hayao Miyazaki's “The Boy and the Heron” won best animated feature, a surprise over slight favorite “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Miyazaki, the 83-year-old Japanese animation master who came out of retirement to direct “The Boy and the Heron,” did not attend the ceremony. He also didn't attend the 2003 Oscars, when his “Spirited Away” won the same award.

Best original screenplay went to “Anatomy of a Fall,” which, like “Barbie,” was written by a couple: director Justine Triet and Arthur Harari. “It’ll help me get through my midlife crisis, I think,” Triet said.

In adapted screenplay, where “Barbie” was nominated — and where some suspected Greta Gerwig would win after being overlooked for directing — the Oscar went to Cord Jefferson, who wrote and directed his first feature “American Fiction “. He pleaded for leaders to take risks with young filmmakers like him.

“Instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies,” said Jefferson, a former award-winning television screenwriter.

The Oscars started an hour early, due to daylight saving time. But time difference aside, this year's series relied on tried-and-true Oscar traditions. Kimmel is back as host. Past winners returned in droves as presenters. And a major studio epic was poised to win major awards.

Still, a lot was riding on this year's show. In addition to the war between Israel and Hamas, the war in Ukraine will occupy the minds of some participants, in particular those of the journalist-filmmakers behind the favorite documentary “20 Days in Mariupol”.

“Our hearts are in Ukraine,” said Mstyslav Chernov, a Ukrainian filmmaker and AP journalist who made “20 Days in Mariupol.”

And with the presidential election in full swing, politics could be a compelling topic despite an awards season that's largely taking place in a vacuum.

Kimmel did not mention either candidate in his opening monologue, but launched an attack on Republican Sen. Katie Britt, who responded to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Kimmel mentioned the highly nominated “Poor Things,” as the story of a grown woman with the brain of a child.

“Like the lady who disproved the state of the union,” Kimmel said.

Hollywood also has plenty of storm clouds to worry about.

The cinematic year 2023 has been defined by a prolonged strike on the future of an industry which must reckon with the arrival of streaming, artificial intelligence and the evolution of the tastes of cinema buffs who have put in tests even the most profitable brands. The academy, while also nominating films like “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things,” hosted both “Oppenheimer,” the leading nominee with 13 nominations, and Greta Gerwig's “Barbie,” the most big success of the year with more than $1.4. billion dollars in ticket sales and eight nominations.

With the anticipated drama of “Oppenheimer,” the biggest drama of the evening is in the best actress category. Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) and Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) have almost equal chances of winning. While an Oscar for Stone, won for his performance in “La La Land,” would be his second statuette, a win for Gladstone would make Oscar history. No Native American has ever won a competitive Oscar.

Even though “Barbie” beat (and helped lift) “Oppenheimer” at the box office, it seems likely that it will take a back seat to Nolan's film at the Oscars. Gerwig was notably overlooked for the best director award, sparking an outcry that some, even Hillary Clinton, said was mimicking the patriarchy parodied in the film.

Historically, the presence of big films in the Oscars' list of biggest awards has been beneficial for broadcast audiences. The largest Oscar audience ever was when James Cameron's “Titanic” won the Oscars in 1998.

Last year's ceremony, which featured a very different nominee for best picture in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” was watched by 18.7 million people, up 12 percent from the previous year. ABC and the academy hope to continue the upward trend after a nadir in 2021, when 9.85 million people watched a pandemic-diminished TV broadcast moved to Los Angeles' Union Station.

AP's Ryan Pearson and Krysta Fauria contributed to this report

___ For more coverage of this year's Academy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards