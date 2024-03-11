Singapore Tourism Boards Bollywood and food integrations to revive Indian tourism





Singapore has become a captivating backdrop for many Bollywood blockbusters, such as Krrish, Badrinath ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, From Dana Dan, Pyaar Impossible!and much more.

These films artfully capture the essence of the city by showcasing its iconic landmarks, creating a visual feast that piques viewers' curiosity about the city. The dazzling cinematography not only entertains but also inspires the audience to immerse themselves in the city.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is actively seeking collaborations with leading production houses in India, with the aim of seamlessly featuring the city in upcoming Bollywood films.

Markus Tan, regional director of India, Middle East, South Asia and Africa at STB, emphasizes that their approach goes beyond conventional travel promotion.

Tan explains, “As part of our partnership with Bollywood films, our aim is not just to promote travel, rather our strategy is to captivate the audience before they even consider planning their trip. »

This approach aims to create a spark of interest and curiosity around the city.

The focus is on creating desirability in the upper funnel, allowing customers to connect organically with the city, he emphasizes.

In its recent campaign, the tourism body collaborated with 45 SOCIAL restaurants across nine cities on Zomato, Pass Code Only (PCO Cocktail Bar) locations in Mumbai and Delhi, as well as TwentySeven Bakehouse in Bandra, Mumbai.

They have crafted a limited edition menu relishing the diverse culinary spirit of Singapore.

He says: “Campaigns in other countries were solely focused on social media and out-of-home (OOH), without any food element. According to a report by Skyscanner (search aggregator and travel company), we found that Indians love food while traveling. So we decided to do these collaborations.

STB also offers a wide range of vegetarian dishes to appeal to Indian tourists.

The tourism board has also installed a 3D anamorphic installation at the Phonix Palladium mall in Lower Parel, Mumbai from March 7 to 25, 2024.

3D anamorphic installation at Phonix Palladium Mall, Mumbai

This is done by the board to give visitors a taste of the experience. STB has also partnered with content creators and influencers to target markets beyond Mumbai.

“We partnered with lifestyle media to invite their tastemakers and content makers to Singapore, encouraging them to capture and reinterpret the essence of Made in Singapore. This collaboration involves exploring various attractions and museums in the city, he mentions.

STB is also partnering with Thomas Cook (an Indian travel agency) and RMT for a promotional campaign. The goal is to create a 360-degree presence in the consumer engagement space. This is about creating a gradual ramp-up, ensuring that consumers consider exploring Singapore. Our approach is to integrate the city into various aspects of consumers' lives, he adds.

Previously, Indians visited Singapore during the summer peak season or the year-end mini-peak season. However, according to Tan, the trend is changing and the outbound travel market in terms of visitors from India is growing rapidly.

Singapore welcomed a significant number of Indian visitors during traditional peaks, representing various segments such as families, friends and different age groups, he points out.

For the Singapore Tourism Board, the leading country in terms of outbound travel is Indonesia-Malaysia, followed by China. India was top in 2019 but slipped to fifth place in 2023.

According to STB, they have invested heavily in the Indian market over the last five to ten years. Before Covid 19, Singapore received around 1.4 million Indian tourists. Through 2023, this represents almost 75% of our figures, surpassing several major destinations that have not yet fully rebounded, he adds.

There is a huge interest in domestic travel in India, according to a report by Summer Vacation Index 2023, 82% of Indians intend to travel during the summer season. Trend induced by COVID-19 travel restrictions to rediscover our own country.

Does the STB see this as a challenge?

He responds, “Our approach to standing out in the competitive tourism landscape is rooted in understanding the diverse travel behaviors of Indians. We believe individuals seek a balance between international and local designations.

When it comes to the STB's target group, they target a wide range of travelers: children, single travelers and groups of friends. Our in-depth consumer research has revealed that Indians, when traveling, demonstrate a strong desire to learn and enrich themselves. This has influenced our campaigns, such as Made in Singapore, he says.

He points out that shopping in Singapore emerges as the top spending category for Indian travelers.

Our aim extends to everyone with a passport, we are completing the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, and the aim is to deepen relations and 360 degree presence and we are inclined to consider Singapore as our next destination. Our approach goes beyond conventional marketing, recognizing the importance of connections and subtle storytelling.

The main objective of the STB is to return visitor arrivals to Singapore to pre-Covid levels. With direct access to 17 cities in India via various airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Air India, Indigo, Air India Express and Vistara, the interest from both private and public sectors presents a promising opportunity for rapid recovery, mentions- he.

The Board looks forward to deepening its engagements with local communities and travel agents, beyond metropolitan cities. He adds that they plan to organize roadshows in cities like Chandigarh, Surat and Jaipur, and launch vernacular content to connect with a diverse audience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afaqs.com/news/mktg/singapore-tourism-boards-bollywood-and-food-integrations-to-revive-indian-tourism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos